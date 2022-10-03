Trotwood mayor, state representative working to crack down on ‘hooning’

TROTWOOD — There’s a new plan focused on stopping street racing and dangerous driving.

People call it “hooning” and it’s described as reckless driving, including street racing and allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the vehicle.

The move to shut down “hooning” is also designed to make drivers obey traffic signals that are often ignored and can lead to fatalities.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald and State Representative Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) are working to end “hooning.” Trotwood Police showed a YouTube video at a press conference on Monday. It showed dangerous driving all over the Dayton area.

Plummer said the problem is a plague across Ohio, in Columbus, Dayton and Trotwood.

“It has to stop,” Plummer said.

Pastor Larry Coleman lost his granddaughter, Alison Oliver, to a dangerous driver at the intersections of Gettysburg Ave and Free Pike. A driver who ran away from the scene and has not yet been arrested.

“Our family is not vengeful, our family is not hateful. We just want someone to be held accountable,” Coleman said.

McDonald told News Center 7 that she has a family member in life-threatening condition because of a being hit by a dangerous driver. She wants to do all she can protect Ohio communities from the dangerous drivers.

“Too man people are losing their lives on our streets simply because the officers don’t have the tools they need,” McDonald said.

At a press conference in Trotwood Monday, Plummer said he intends to introduce legislation as the statehouse that would make “hooning” a first degree misdemeanor, which is punishable by 180 days in jail and a fine. It would also allow law enforcement to seize the vehicle involved.

Additionally, the legislation would make being a spectator at a “hooning” event illegal, punishable by a $1,000 fine.

McDonald said it would also use technology and camera to record car license plates. She said it would avoid dangers of police trying to chase down the potentially deadly drivers.

Plummer said if you let someone else use your keys and vehicles, you will be in trouble.

The state representative said he plans to launch the bill this week at the statehouse.

