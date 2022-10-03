Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER JAILED, PEDESTRIAN DECEASED FOLLOWING TUESDAY CRASH
The driver is in jail and a pedestrian is deceased following a crash Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 9:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South near the Shady Oaks Motel.
kezi.com
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run arrested after leaving on foot, DCSO says
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run that left one person dead, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said they responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel just before 9 a.m. on October 4. Once deputies were on the scene, they said they were told by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene on foot. The DCSO said multiple law enforcement officers from nearby agencies responded to the incident, and the driver was soon located. Deputies said the suspect had changed his appearance in his attempt to escape.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING MENACING REPORT
Oregon State Police arrested a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday night. The OSP report said at 8:45 p.m. a trooper responded to the area of Highway 138 just east of Glide after a caller said a man had menaced a victim with a knife. The 37-year old was cited for menacing and detained due to three failure to appear warrants. He was held on $20,000 bail.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash, Roseburg, Oct. 6
ROSEBURG, Ore. – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, shortly before 9:00 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 2900-block of Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel. Deputies were on scene shortly after the crash occurred and were alerted by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot. Multiple deputies and officers from neighboring agencies responded to the incident. Deputies located the driver, who had changed his appearance and was trying to flee. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix of Roseburg. Blix was taken into custody without incident. The pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries, was identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones of Myrtle Creek. Blix was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Manslaughter II, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver to an Injured Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person. A section of Highway 99 near the crash scene was closed to the public for approximately 3.5 hours. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department, Winston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Douglas County Fire District #2.
KCBY
North Bend neighbors want answers after morning home explosion
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A morning explosion causes concern to residents in a North Bend neighborhood. Neighbors say around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning they heard a loud explosion. That sound came from a now-charred home located at the corner of Troy Lane and Pony Creek Road in North Bend that sits just behind North Bend High School.
kezi.com
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
KCBY
State witnesses heard in day 2 of 4 in Culver Trial
A mix of men and women comprise the jury that heard testimony from witnesses from the state in day 2 of the trial of Kelsey Culver. The 31–year-old allegedly struck and killed 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist while driving an SUV out of the Pony Village Mall parking lot in North Bend on March 22.
KCBY
Gabe Fabrizio-Captain-Coos County Sheriffs Office
Gabe Fabrizio is running for Coos County Sheriff. In this segment, he discusses why he should win the position.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN FALLS ASLEEP LEADING TO TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A man apparently falling asleep led to a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 a.m. information came in to dispatchers regarding the wreck in the 6000 block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted both drivers. 35-year old Alexander Garcia was driving westbound and said he momentarily fell asleep and crossed into the oncoming lane where he swerved and then rolled his sedan and then was ejected. A 30-year old woman was also going westbound and had to swerve her vehicle as well. She was not restrained and was ejected. A young child was in the back seat of her vehicle, but was buckled up.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN ROSEBURG TUESDAY EVENING
There was a two-vehicle accident in Roseburg Tuesday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:30 p.m. a juvenile driver allegedly ran a red light with her pickup while turning west on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard from Northeast Stephens Street. That caused a crash with an SUV which was traveling south on Northeast Stephens Street.
kqennewsradio.com
SECTION OF HIGHWAY 99 SOUTH CLOSED DUE TO FATAL ACCIDENT
A section of Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg, is closed as of 9:30 a.m. due to a fatal accident. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck took place between the Shady Oaks Motel and Interstate 5. The Interstate Five northbound off-ramp at the milepost 120 interchange is closed as is the highway between the motel and the southbound freeway on-ramp at that interchange. O’Dell said the closure will likely be in place for several hours.
kqennewsradio.com
TENMILE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Tenmile man was jailed for an alleged strangulation incident, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 11:30 a.m. deputies responded after a caller said there was a disturbance in the 600 block of Tenmile Valley Road. Once on the scene, a deputy allegedly observed 56-year old Martin Kennedy holding a victim in a choke hold. He was detained and later arrested for choking and throwing the victim during the course of the incident. Kennedy allegedly admitted to possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine before he was taken to corrections.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Dodge Ram...
KCBY
Teddy Bear Toy Express rolls into Coos County this weekend to kick off season of giving
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Teddy Bear Toy Express is making stops in several south coast areas to kick off the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive this weekend. The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), whose members are known as "Speeders" is made up of people who have restored railroad motorcars. Those restored railcars will make up the Teddy Bear Toy Express.
kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST INJURED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A motorcyclist was injured in a single vehicle wreck on Monday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:00 p.m. a deputy responded to the accident in the 35,000 block of Tiller Trail Highway in Tiller. The male rider had been transported by REACH Air Ambulance before the deputy arrived. The report said the rider was at fault for the accident.
KCBY
I-5 northbound off ramp just south of Roseburg reopened after crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that the I-5 northbound offramp at Exit 120, about 4 miles south of Roseburg, is closed due a crash. ODOT says this will likely be a long closure. They advise drivers to use alternate routes. For more information visit TripCheck.com.
oregontoday.net
Parking Lot Closure in Coos Bay, Oct. 6
On Thursday & Friday, October 6th and 7th, 2022, City Staff will be performing maintenance work in the public downtown parking lot between Rife’s Furniture and the Elk’s Lodge/Ticor Title. This work will require the public parking lot to be closed for approximately two (2) days. Neighboring streets will not be affected. Please use caution when you are in the area. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator, Greg Hamblet, at (541) 269-1181, ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
kqennewsradio.com
YONCALLA DUPLEX UNIT A COMPLETE LOSS IN FIRE
A duplex unit in Yoncalla is a complete loss following a fire Monday night. David Adkisson of North Douglas County Fire and EMS said crews were called to the fire at about 8:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Cedar Street. Adkisson said nearby volunteer firefighters were first on scene to provide a size up of the situation and establish command of the scene for incoming units.
beachconnection.net
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend
(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
KCBY
Coos County Commissioner Cribbins says November vote is critical
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins will face challenger Rod Taylor in the November election for the Position 3 commissioner's seat. She tells us this vote is critical for the county. Commissioner Melissa Cribbins grew up in Coos County and says that shaped her. "Somebody who...
