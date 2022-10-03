Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange duo sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy football team this season
ORANGE, NJ — Orange residents Jaylen Ankrah-Jones and Kalvin Thomas are helping to pave the way toward success for a young Montclair Kimberley Academy football team that enters the Saturday, Oct. 8, Metropolitan Independent Football League contest at Horace Mann (N.Y.) with a 3-2 record. Ankrah-Jones, a junior wide...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS boys soccer team tops West Essex
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Jaiden Wright scored a hat trick to lead the Columbia High School boys soccer team to a 5-4 win over West Essex on Sept. 28. Garrett Dyson had a goal and three assists, and Andersen Jiminez scored a goal. Holden Reeves and Jon Yourkoski each had one assist. Sumner Verdun made four saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team blanks Verona
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated Verona, 2-0, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at George Washington Field. Junior Grace Petretti scored in the third quarter on an assist by junior Amanda Woertz, and sophomore Emily Stapleford scored on an assist by junior Natalie Shaw in the fourth quarter. Sophomore goalkeeper Feryal Haider made two saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS hall-of-fame inductee Jessica Simmonds reflects on her stellar basketball career
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 2000-01 Columbia High School girls basketball team, under legendary head coach Johanna Wright, was one of the best in school history. The team finished with a stellar 28-4 record, winning county, sectional and state championships before finishing as runner-up in the state Tournament of Champions.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep soccer team tops West Orange and Millburn, improves to 8-1
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team improved to 8-1 on the season with two victories last week. On Wednesday night, Sept. 28, before a big crowd at Lincoln Field at West Orange High School, the Pirates defeated the WOHS Mountaineers, 3-2. In the opening half, with 29:34 left, junior Jack Dvorin headed in a junior Arthur Rosu throw-in to give West Orange a 1-0 lead. Seton Hall tied the score at 1-1 when senior Joaquin Niehenke connected on a penalty kick with 21:03 left.
theobserver.com
Rough weekend for county soccer play
County tournament play heated up for many of The Observer area teams this weekend, and unfortunately like the weather, the end-result was a washout. Four area teams saw their county championship hopes come to an end this weekend. The most heart-breaking of the group was the Lyndhurst boys, who rallied...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys winning streak
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated Nutley and West Essex to extend its winning streak to four matches. Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had seven kills, Allie Harris had six kills, and Julia Roses had 20 assists and four digs in the 25-15, 25-20 home win over Nutley on Sept. 28.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team prevails over Irvington
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior Nathan Latifi, freshman Christoffer Cabrera and junior Aidan Arnett each scored a goal to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Irvington on Sept. 28 at Watsessing Park. Latifi also had an assist, and junior goalkeeper Nicholas Overholtzer made three saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls soccer team shows strong progress
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Anya Terry scored two goals to lead the Columbia High School girls soccer team to a 4-2 win over Belleville on Sept. 29. Evie Campbell and Riley Rucker each had a goal. Josie Brophy made four saves and Julia Hartley made...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls soccer team tops West Essex and MKA, extends win streak to five games
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team defeated West Essex and Montclair Kimberley Academy, both by 1-0 scores, to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to 7-2-1 on the season. Anna Deer scored on an assist by Isabella Pincham in the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football team gears up for home game vs. Newark Collegiate Academy
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team will host Newark Collegiate Academy on Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon at Hurrell Field. The Ridgers lost at Montclair Immaculate Conception, 40-6, on Saturday, Oct. 1, to move to a 1-3 record. Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team notches solid victories
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Newark East Side and Mount St. Dominic Academy to improve to 4-4-1 on the season. Senior Ava Kotronis scored two goals and added one assist, and sophomore Katie Powers had one goal in the 3-1 win over Newark East Side on Sept. 27. Sophomores Aly Hoover and Keira Runnions each had an assist, and junior goalkeeper Olivia Gist made seven saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs to more success in third week
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In the third week of conference racing, the Seton Hall Prep varsity cross-country team defeated Columbia and Newark Academy, 23-36, and lost to Montclair, 22-36, to move their record to 6-1 on the season. Junior Connor Schmit finished in third place (17:10), and senior co-captain...
essexnewsdaily.com
Shore fun: Seton Hall Prep football team blanks Red Bank Catholic, 17-0, improves to 4-1
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Friday night, Sept. 30, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled down the shore to Count Basie Field in Red Bank to take on Red Bank Catholic. The Pirates shut out the Caseys 17-0. This victory was the Pirates’ second in a row and raised their record to 4-1 on the season. In their all-time series against Red Bank Catholic, the Pirates hold a 12-1-1 record.
16-year-old New Jersey basketball prospect shot and killed
A 16-year-old basketball prospect from New Jersey was fatally shot on Monday. Letrell Duncan was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and considered a top-10 recruit in the state for his age. The teenager was shot four times on Monday “about 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lincoln Street and died at University Hospital in Newark about a half hour later.”
CBS News
High school basketball star shot, killed in East Orange
We're learning more about a high school basketball star who was shot and killed in East Orange. CBS2's Christine Sloan reports.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield College grad named president of New Jersey Nursing Students
ELIZABETH, NJ — Lauren Bedell, a nursing student at Trinitas School of Nursing/RWJBH, was recently named president of New Jersey Nursing Students Inc. Bedell was elected unanimously by her peers in the NJNS for a term starting in July 2022 and running through February 2023. Made up of close...
Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators
The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
Dean of N.J. prep school fired after being charged with attempted luring
A dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been fired after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he believed was a teenager for sex in Harrison, officials said. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, was arrested on charges of attempted luring and attempted endangering the...
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
