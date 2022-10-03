Read full article on original website
Related
Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
WAFB.com
LPSO asking for help in string of vehicle burglarized in Denham Springs
THE INVESTIGATORS: Mother pushes for justice after son dies in Nicholson crash. Walk-On’s donating 10% of sales to Allison Rice’s family during give back event. Community invited to have conversations with law enforcement Thursday. Baton Rouge officials announce stormwater utility fee proposal; community meetings to be held for...
Two men arrested in drive by shooting in Gray
Terrebonne Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested two men in connection with a shooting. Rontrell Leon Holmes, a 20-year-old man from Gray, and a 17-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody as part of their investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Suspect hits BRPD unit during high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “lengthy pursuit” involving the Baton Rouge Police Department and a white Hyundai Accent ended with the arrest of Caleb Clayton, 21, of Baton Rouge. Clayton allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, October 4. The Baton...
wbrz.com
Man who lived in lakeside drug mansion also accused of taking money for botched construction job
BATON ROUGE- A man with ties to a prolific drug ring operated out of a Baton Rouge mansion around the LSU lakes is also accused of leaving a woman with an incomplete roof project after taking her money. Brenda Robinson said she hired Frank Francisco Palma in December 2020 to...
brproud.com
Arrest Report: Baton Rouge Police intervene after couple’s verbal spat escalates to violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – October has been recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month since 1989. Sadly, since that year, incidents of domestic violence continue to abound. In fact, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), every minute, about 20 people in the U.S. are physically...
WAFB.com
Baton Rouge Drug Bust
Court documents show photos of the many guns and stacks of cash deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office seized in a multi-week drug probe. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC. New moms celebrate Mother's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputy Constable, landlord shot while serving eviction in Louisiana
There was a heavy police presence in New Orleans East Wednesday morning near South Coronet Ct. as police searched for a suspect accused of shooting a deputy constable and a building representative.
wbrz.com
BRPD officer accused of groping woman during traffic stop pleads not guilty
BATON ROUGE - A police officer facing several charges, including kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery, pleaded not guilty. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was the first to report on the allegations against Donald Steele, a former officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department accused of kidnapping and threatening a college student with arrest if she did not comply with his sexual advances.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Dealer caught stockpiling drugs at small BR church after buyer died from overdose
BATON ROUGE - An investigation into an overdose death led narcotics detectives to a small church in Baton Rouge where one man was arrested Tuesday. The narcotics division with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, along with the Central Police Department, was working an overdose death. A statement from a friend of the victim told officials the victim had purchased heroin and fentanyl from Hakeem Allen, 27.
theadvocate.com
After complaints from law enforcement, judge revokes bond for alleged church drug dealer
Under pressure from local law enforcement, a Baton Rouge judge revoked bail for a man accused of processing and selling fentanyl and other drugs from a Paige Street church, allegedly culminating in a fatal overdose earlier this year. East Baton Rouge district court judge Tarvald Smith ruled Thursday to revoke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
At prosecutors' request, judge pulls bond for accused drug dealer implicated in overdose death
BATON ROUGE - A judge has ordered that a suspected drug dealer stay jailed without bond after the East Baton Rouge district attorney raised concerns about the man's alleged drug operation that was largely run out of a small Baton Rouge church. On Thursday, Judge Tarvald Smith agreed to revoke...
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
WDSU
Hammond residents had dog stolen from their home
HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a pitbull was stolen from a residence in Hammond on Sept. 23. According to reports, the owners of dog Chase woke up to find their dog missing from their home on Jerome Drive. Chase is described as a grey pitbull with blue eyes.
brproud.com
Suspect arrested after trying to swallow drugs during traffic stop in Louisiana
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kentrell Lang, 42, of Napoleonville, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4. A traffic violation led to Lang being stopped by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office near LA 308 and Spur 70. The deputy engaged with Lang and the Napoleonville man got...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man jailed after BAC comes back over two times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 2, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police was on I-12 West when a vehicle was seen going 20 mph over the speed limit. The trooper followed the yellow 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass which allegedly changed lanes multiple times without using a turn signal.
WDSU
New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
brproud.com
Juvenile charged after allegedly grabbing woman at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently responded to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of N. Jefferson Place Circle. Upon arrival at the Maison Bocage Apartments, deputies initiated an investigation into a battery complaint involving a woman and juvenile. According to...
Comments / 7