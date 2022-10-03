ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Man who fell to death from Acrisure Stadium escalator described as hard worker, devoted father

By Ryan Deto
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRRYZ_0iKaYEzf00
An aerial view of Acrisure Stadium during a Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sept. 18, 2022.

Authorities have not said what they think caused a Beaver County man to fall to his death from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium following the Steelers’ game there Sunday.

“As with all situations involving an unnatural death, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the events at Sunday’s game,” police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said in a statement Monday.

Earlier Monday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who died as Dalton Keane, 27.

Authorities said police officers and EMS workers arrived shortly after Keane fell from the escalator around 4:45 p.m. Keane was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

Police said the medical examiner’s office would release a cause and manner of death, including any toxicology results. It had not as of Monday evening.

Police did not comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Keane was a pipefitter at McCarl’s, an industrial service provider located in Beaver County. In a statement, McCarl’s CEO Ken Burk said that Keane had worked at the company since 2014 and that everyone at McCarl’s was “shocked and saddened” to learn about his death.

“He joined McCarl’s in 2014 and was highly regarded by our employees,” Burk said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Keane, of the Monaca area, went to Central Valley High School in Center Township, according to Zachary Smith, a local sports podcaster who attended school with Keane.

Smith said he became friends with Keane after Monaca and Center merged high schools to become Central Valley in 2009. He said Keane helped him with the transition, and that the Keane family became the “go-to spot” for bonfires during the fall.

“Dalton was one of those guys who just fit in with any crowd,” Smith said. “I didn’t know a single person who had any issues with Dalton.”

He said he last saw Keane a few months ago outside a Walmart store. Smith described Keane as a hard worker and said he embraced his new role as a father.

According to an obituary from Beaver’s Noll Funeral Home, Dalton Keane’s older brother Devin Michael Keane, 31, died unexpectedly in December.

Smith said that Dalton Keane will be remembered as a son, a brother, an uncle, a father and a friend.

“That’s how I’ll remember Dalton,” he said. “That’s how everyone who knew him will remember Dalton.”

Lisa Eckman Walker
2d ago

How sad for this family that they had lost two sons within a year. My heart hurts for them and I don't even know them. RIP

LEAH E
2d ago

How sad for this family! So much loss!🙏

