The first weighted blanket I ever saw was a 28-pound DIY project someone made by hand for my cousin, a young person with a disability. When she was having a particularly rough emotional moment, you could hand over the blanket or wrap it around her shoulders. Within a few minutes, her weighted blanket would create a much-needed hug that would calm her to her core. The blanket looked like any other comforter you buy at the store: a large piece of fabric with a grid pattern sewn onto it to hold the back and front pieces together while holding the batting or stuffing in place. In this instance, that grid also held handfuls of beads within each square. It's been retired to a shelf now; it can no longer be safely washed without risking a bead explosion. Luckily, it's easier than ever to find mass-produced and easily washable versions — and much-adored weighted loveys, too.

