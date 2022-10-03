Read full article on original website
Related
Watch A Volvo Commercial That Sweetly Normalizes Co-Sleeping With Older Kids
If you’re a parent that exercises attachment parenting, it’s likely your kids slept in bed with you in some form or another when they were babies or toddlers. But what parents talk about less openly is how prevalent it is to bed share with older kids — kids who might sneak into your room under cover of darkness or kids who might not be able to go to sleep all alone in their rooms quite yet.
CARS・
KiwiCo Just Dropped Halloween Projects — And They’re So Clever It’s Spooky
Halloween activities always seem to revolve around candy, involving so much sugar it’s scary. If you’re looking for a crafty alternative, KiwiCo has revealed its new Halloween crates, and they’re the perfect activity to kick off the spooky season. From DIY mechanical costumes for kids to bubbly cauldrons that even you as an adult will be obsessed with, KiwiCo has brought its A game with these new projects — and (unlike the monthly crates KiwiCo is famous for) there’s no subscription necessary.
Blake Lively Is Absolutely Living For Decorative Gourd Season
Fall is officially here! If you’re sipping on that pumpkin spice drink, heading to the pumpkin patch in flannel, and overall just really here for fall — Blake Lively gets it. The Gossip Girl alum shared what she’s been up to since the weather got a little crisper...
Planning A Hocus Pocus 2 Viewing Party? Here’s Your Dinner & A Movie Menu
The Sanderson sisters are set to rise over Salem once more in the long-awaited Disney+ exclusive premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 on September 30, 2022. Though it won’t be on the big screen this time around, all of us millennial sistaaahhhsss are no doubt on the edge of our seats (er, couches?) with anticipation and excitement at the thought of throwing not one but two Halloween-themed parties this year. OK, so maybe it’s more planning and more work, but we smell a magical “dinner and a movie” night in the very near future — and this pre-planned menu of Hocus Pocus recipes is sure to put a spell on your guests and keep you from spontaneously combusting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Perfectly Recreated Max’s Floating Scenes In Their Front Yard For Halloween
There is always that neighbor that goes above and beyond when it comes to decorating their house for Halloween, and this year is no exception. Case in point? These Stranger Things fans in Plainfield, Illinois, who have recreated the moments of Season 4 where Max floats in the air as she is possessed by Vecna. And it’s so realistic that it has horror fans scratching their heads.
Amazon's Just-Announced Early Access Sale Might Deliver The Best Deals Of The Year
Hey Alexa, set a reminder for Amazon’s Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 and 12! If you haven’t heard the news yet, hold on to your underwear: Amazon has basically announced a “Prime Day 2.0” coming in mid-October, promising massive deals the likes of which we probably won’t even see on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Honestly? It’s a godsend. Not all of us can afford to wait until a month before Christmas to shop for our entire family’s presents.
Watch Kristen Bell's Kids Make Her Cinnamon Toast — with Cayenne Pepper
Isn’t there kind of unspoken rule amongst parents that if children had any hand in making food for you, you do not eat it? In the case of Kristen Bell’s kids — daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7 — that rule was deemed true. The Frozen star shared a hilarious video on her Instagram showing her kids’ thoughtful gesture gone totally wrong.
I’m The Mom Who Doesn’t Drink And Oh Man Do I Feel Judged
The first time I got asked why I don’t drink was at my son’s first birthday party. We had a celebration for him in the backyard, and I remember I was so excited about the apple pie and pumpkin cake I’d made. It was late September; we had started a fire out back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 Ways To Set Your Kid Up For A Solid Night’s Sleep (So You Can Sleep Too)
As any parent knows, no one who thinks “sleep like a baby” means a good night’s sleep has ever had a baby. Even when they get older, children often aren’t the best sleepers. Thankfully, with Vicks PURE Zzzs Kidz Melatonin Gummies and these tips, you and your kiddos can finally get some rest.
Here’s What It Was Like To Be At Disney World During Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian) made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, Walt Disney World staff, cast members, and attendees all had their eye on the storm. As the Category 4 hurricane began to barrel through, guests at Walt Disney World were told to leave the parks and, if they were staying on-site, to shelter in place.
The Super Parent’s 5-Step Feel-Better Bedtime Routine For A Kiddo With A Cold
The common cold is called “common” for a reason, but every parent knows that the minute your kid gets sick, life is anything but. When you’re scrambling to reschedule work meetings so you can stay home, managing (or, let’s face it — totally ignoring) remote schoolwork, and, of course, suddenly dealing with sleep problems in kids who haven’t kept you up at night since they were in diapers, it’s enough to make even the most together mom lose her exhausted mind.
Yes, The Days Are Long And The Years Are Short, But That Doesn't Make It Any Easier
Emma Chao/Scary Mommy, Getty Images, Courtesy Vivian Killilea. I remember the exhaustion being overwhelming, but not as overwhelming as the sense of joy, purpose, and the intense love that overrode any need for sleep, or clean clothes, or a hot shower. Although I still desired basic hygiene, it suddenly and...
To All The Cold Weather Introverts, Our Season Of Joy Has Arrived
I sit at the kitchen counter wearing an oversized cozy sweatshirt and slippers. The morning air is finally feeling chilly — a stark contrast from the last few months. The pool is closed and summer attire put away. Four hand-picked pumpkins line the front steps of my house, and my overly potent apple-cinnamon candle infuses the kitchen air. While so many around me are complaining about the end of summer, wishing for another couple weeks of beach days, pool parties, and cookouts, I am breathing a sigh of relief and regaining a sense of calm. Because for my introverted, home-bodied soul, the cold weather brings me comfort and joy, despite of all its downfalls.
Disney Just Introduced New Additions To Its Adaptive Halloween Costume Line
Any Disney fan can tell you that Halloween is one of the best times to visit the parks. Between the Nightmare Before Christmas takeover of the Haunted Mansion ride and the delicious seasonal treats, it’s a spectacular time. And while going to Disneyland or Disney World isn’t an option for every family, dressing up like a Marvel superhero or a favorite Disney character is, thanks to the brand’s adaptive and inclusive line of costumes.
A Look Inside The Incredibly Wholesome National Stay-At-Home Dad Convention
Do you feel a little bit of magic in the air? Mixed up with a few really terrible dad jokes? It might be because this weekend over 80 stay-at-home dads from around the country are pooling their primary caregiver strength in Phoenix, Arizona, for the annual Home Dad Con Convention.
Experts Weigh In: Why Your Kid Won’t Go To Sleep Without That Weighted Blanket Or Lovey
The first weighted blanket I ever saw was a 28-pound DIY project someone made by hand for my cousin, a young person with a disability. When she was having a particularly rough emotional moment, you could hand over the blanket or wrap it around her shoulders. Within a few minutes, her weighted blanket would create a much-needed hug that would calm her to her core. The blanket looked like any other comforter you buy at the store: a large piece of fabric with a grid pattern sewn onto it to hold the back and front pieces together while holding the batting or stuffing in place. In this instance, that grid also held handfuls of beads within each square. It's been retired to a shelf now; it can no longer be safely washed without risking a bead explosion. Luckily, it's easier than ever to find mass-produced and easily washable versions — and much-adored weighted loveys, too.
That First Year Of Marriage Is No Cakewalk — Especially In A Blended Family
The morning after the first night I spent with my now-husband, I became acutely aware that I was on the edge of falling in It, and fast. Perched on the kitchen counter wearing his flannel button-up, I admired how his thin T-shirt pulled across his shoulder blades as he ground coffee beans. The autumn sun filtered picturesquely through the window, and I thought to myself, “Self, you’ve done it now — this is It.” And it was. Falling in love with him was the easiest, most incredible time of my life. I was so enamored, enchanted, brimming with hope and wine (and lust), that I am grateful now for the silly phone photos I snapped periodically, otherwise the entire chapter would just be a love-dazed, Edison-light lit blur. I didn’t know heirloom quality love, the falling in love scene from “Shakespeare in Love” kind of love actually existed, yet there I was, completely immersed in it.
I Have To Watch What I Say About My Body Around My Sons, Too
I go to the gym with my son on the weekends. We get up early and get in a good workout, then we get an iced coffee and chat on the way home. I love this time with him and the fact that he’s found the gym to be as therapeutic as I have. The gym literally got me through my teenage years, and after watching me exercise while he was growing up, he decided he wanted to start lifting weights when he was 12. It’s helped both his self-esteem and his mind.
First Baby Walker Shoes For Toddlers Learning To Walk With Comfort
It’s hard to resist putting a pair of shoes and slippers on tiny baby feet. Those chubby baby toes look so darn cute you can’t help but want to dress them up! According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, socks are all little ones need at first. You’ll know it’s time to upgrade to real shoes when they’re cruising around confidently in their baby walker. Once they start to put weight on their legs and feet, crawl, or try to stand, pre-walker shoes with soft but sturdy soles will give them the support they need.
Scary Mommy
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0