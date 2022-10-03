Read full article on original website
Trump-backed Blake Masters dodges question about scrubbing ‘big lie’ material from website
Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters sought to dodge questions about whether he scrubbed from his website material supporting the former president’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.During a debate that frequently fizzed with tension, Mr Masters struggled to say if he had taken down that material, and also removed a more hardline position on abortion rights – a position his Democratic opponent Mark Kelly said was part of his “dangerous” views.In August, a page on his website called “The Masters Plan” read: “We need to get serious about election integrity. The 2020 election was a rotten mess –...
CNN anchor Jim Sciutto expected to return in a few weeks after ‘personal leave’
CNN anchor Jim Sciutto is expected to return to air in a few weeks after taking a leave of absence, the network’s Reliable Sources newsletter reported on Thursday. Sciutto has been off the air this week on “personal leave” after the network conducted an investigation into a serious fall the journalist took in Amsterdam earlier this year, according to The Daily Beast.
Chuck Schumer Condemns Saudi Arabia For OPEC+ Decision To Reduce Oil Production
“What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans,” the Senate majority leader said.
Lee 'not considering' marijuana pardons after Biden calls for governors to follow his lead
Gov. Bill Lee does not plan to pardon those convicted of marijuana possession in Tennessee, despite a call to do so by President Joe Biden. On Thursday, Biden pardoned all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession. The move could help around 6,500 people. But the vast majority of marijuana convictions occur at...
Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs
The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than 'blows'
Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Anger over her death has sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years and a crackdown that has killed dozens of protesters and seen scores arrested.
Investors pile into cannabis stocks after Biden announces federal pardons for marijuana possession
The Roundhill Cannabis ETF jumped another 11% on Friday after surging more than 20% on Thursday following Biden's announcement.
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
WASHINGTON — (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday's government report showed that hiring fell from...
