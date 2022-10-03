The current state of the gig economy is riven with disagreement over the classification of workers between full-time employees and independent contractors. The recent $100 million price tag on Uber’s practices in the state of New Jersey and California’s decision around classification of truckers are both cases in point. This issue has a direct and powerful impact on our health care system and the quality and consistency of care our clinicians are able to provide. ...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO