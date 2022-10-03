This article has been updated. Rackspace Technology’s board of directors has appointed Amar Maletira to be its new CEO, replacing Kevin Jones, who has departed the company. The sudden development, announced Monday, comes three years after Jones took the reins at the company, after predecessor Joe Eazor — who himself was only there about two years. The company has now seen five CEOs since being acquired by Apollo Global Management in 2016.

