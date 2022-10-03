ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Report

Rackspace promotes chief financial officer to CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

This article has been updated. Rackspace Technology’s board of directors has appointed Amar Maletira to be its new CEO, replacing Kevin Jones, who has departed the company. The sudden development, announced Monday, comes three years after Jones took the reins at the company, after predecessor Joe Eazor — who himself was only there about two years. The company has now seen five CEOs since being acquired by Apollo Global Management in 2016.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high

Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rackspace#Board Of Directors#Herbalife#Golden Parachute#Linus Business#Sec#Apollo Global Management
Benzinga

A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
BUSINESS
wtwco.com

2022 Trends in pay for digital talent

High demand, economic volatility and changing employee expectations are combining to put heavy pressure on organizations to effectively attract and retain employees with critical digital skills. Finding and keeping IT and digital talent roles has been one of the biggest challenges for organizations around the world. 90% of organizations in...
TECHNOLOGY
Vibe

Jay-Z Invests $16.5 Million In Robotic Pizza Startup

Jay-Z is looking to infiltrate the food industry with his recent investment in a pizza delivery chain powered by robots. The rap star and entrepreneur’s Marcy Venture Partners recently led a $16.5M round of investments in Stellar Pizza, an L.A.-based start-up that created an automated pizza machine that can make and cook an entire pie of pizza from scratch within five minutes flat.More from VIBE.comLeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z AlbumsCiara Partners With Instacart For Healthy Food InitiativeDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show Created by former SpaceX engineers, including the company’s former CEO...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
ffnews.com

Investall Announces Hiring of New Chief Executive Officer

Investall, the New York FinTech and data science company that provides wealth managers and consumers groundbreaking data science-powered risk analytics and investment technology, is excited to announce Wall Street E-Commerce expert Steve Cortright has joined Investall as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead our innovative FinTech company into the next inflection point of growth.
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech

Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

Versapay Appoints Fintech Veteran as New Chief Product Officer (CPO)

Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today the appointment of Craig Walker as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Walker will own product strategy and execution to deliver advancements in the company’s accounts receivable automation technology and payment network that connects nearly a million buyers and suppliers.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Data Push

In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
TECHNOLOGY
gcimagazine.com

L'Oréal-Owned ModiFace Announces a New CEO

Jeff Houghton has been appointed CEO of Toronto-based AR firm ModfiFace, owned by L'Oréal since 2018. The current CEO and founder, Parham Aarabi, has decided to focus on a personal area of research interest and is stepping down from his current role. Houghton joined ModiFace in 2016, and has...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Amazon $150M Capital Fund Targets Minority-Run Startups

Amazon is launching a new initiative that seeks to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds with venture capital (VC) funding. The Catalytic Capital initiative will invest $150 million into VC funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from marginalized environments, generally at the pre-seed and seed stages of VC funding, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 5) press release.
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

IMG Appoints Amanda Winkle as Chief Operating Officer

International Medical Group® (IMG), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is pleased to announce that Amanda Winkle, formerly the Chief Commercial Officer, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Amanda will oversee the commercial, information technology, and operations functions of IMG, and she...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth

Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/. Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services,...
INCOME TAX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy