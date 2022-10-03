Read full article on original website
Rackspace promotes chief financial officer to CEO as Kevin Jones steps down
This article has been updated. Rackspace Technology’s board of directors has appointed Amar Maletira to be its new CEO, replacing Kevin Jones, who has departed the company. The sudden development, announced Monday, comes three years after Jones took the reins at the company, after predecessor Joe Eazor — who himself was only there about two years. The company has now seen five CEOs since being acquired by Apollo Global Management in 2016.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Liquid Death canned water company is now worth $700 million
For the "Why didn't I think of that?" file: A startup that sells water in beer cans — that's literally it — is approaching a $1 billion valuation.
Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
wtwco.com
2022 Trends in pay for digital talent
High demand, economic volatility and changing employee expectations are combining to put heavy pressure on organizations to effectively attract and retain employees with critical digital skills. Finding and keeping IT and digital talent roles has been one of the biggest challenges for organizations around the world. 90% of organizations in...
Jay-Z Invests $16.5 Million In Robotic Pizza Startup
Jay-Z is looking to infiltrate the food industry with his recent investment in a pizza delivery chain powered by robots. The rap star and entrepreneur’s Marcy Venture Partners recently led a $16.5M round of investments in Stellar Pizza, an L.A.-based start-up that created an automated pizza machine that can make and cook an entire pie of pizza from scratch within five minutes flat.More from VIBE.comLeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z AlbumsCiara Partners With Instacart For Healthy Food InitiativeDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show Created by former SpaceX engineers, including the company’s former CEO...
ffnews.com
Investall Announces Hiring of New Chief Executive Officer
Investall, the New York FinTech and data science company that provides wealth managers and consumers groundbreaking data science-powered risk analytics and investment technology, is excited to announce Wall Street E-Commerce expert Steve Cortright has joined Investall as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead our innovative FinTech company into the next inflection point of growth.
cheddar.com
As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech
Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
ffnews.com
Versapay Appoints Fintech Veteran as New Chief Product Officer (CPO)
Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today the appointment of Craig Walker as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Walker will own product strategy and execution to deliver advancements in the company’s accounts receivable automation technology and payment network that connects nearly a million buyers and suppliers.
Down Between 25% and 33%: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in October
Investing equal amounts in these top stocks produces a dividend yield over 4%.
Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Data Push
In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
gcimagazine.com
L'Oréal-Owned ModiFace Announces a New CEO
Jeff Houghton has been appointed CEO of Toronto-based AR firm ModfiFace, owned by L'Oréal since 2018. The current CEO and founder, Parham Aarabi, has decided to focus on a personal area of research interest and is stepping down from his current role. Houghton joined ModiFace in 2016, and has...
Amazon $150M Capital Fund Targets Minority-Run Startups
Amazon is launching a new initiative that seeks to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds with venture capital (VC) funding. The Catalytic Capital initiative will invest $150 million into VC funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from marginalized environments, generally at the pre-seed and seed stages of VC funding, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 5) press release.
Did Maravai LifeSciences Deserve to Sell Off on CEO Transition?
When a founder CEO transitions out of their role, it's always a good idea to investigate further. That announcement from Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) earned the swift and immediate disapproval of Wall Street earlier this week. Shares have slumped almost 15% since the news hit the wires. Investors should be careful...
thecoinrise.com
The CEO and President at NYDIG steps down following a major promotion of two company leaders
Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad, two company leaders, have been promoted to the positions of CEO and president, respectively, by bitcoin investment firm NYDIG. As a result of these promotions, Robert Gutmann, and Yan Zhao, existing CEO and president respectively, are stepping down. However, according to the press release, the...
ffnews.com
IMG Appoints Amanda Winkle as Chief Operating Officer
International Medical Group® (IMG), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is pleased to announce that Amanda Winkle, formerly the Chief Commercial Officer, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Amanda will oversee the commercial, information technology, and operations functions of IMG, and she...
GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth
Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/. Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services,...
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan discusses hybrid work during BoxWorks panel
Eric Yuan, CEO of video communications company Zoom, discussed hybrid work and some of its challenges during a panel Thursday at BoxWorks 2022.
