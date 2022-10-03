Cosmetics pioneer Bobbi Brown knows that just because one chapter of your life ends, it doesn’t mean the story is over – or even close to being over. Brown — who revolutionized the beauty industry with her namesake brand — helped popularize the idea that even with makeup, women should look natural. When she sold her company to Estee Lauder in 1995 for a reported $74 million, she didn’t worry about signing a 25-year non-compete agreement. She was in her 30s at the time and thought that by the time the agreement expired she would be in her 60s and want to be retired anyway.

