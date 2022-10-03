ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoda Kotb: It gets greater later in life

TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb has been named to the second annual 50 Over 50 list. The list, produced in partnership with Know Your Value and Forbes, highlights women who have achieved their greatest success after the age of 50.Oct. 6, 2022.
Makeup legend Bobbi Brown, 65, on why this decade of her life is by far the best

Cosmetics pioneer Bobbi Brown knows that just because one chapter of your life ends, it doesn’t mean the story is over – or even close to being over. Brown — who revolutionized the beauty industry with her namesake brand — helped popularize the idea that even with makeup, women should look natural. When she sold her company to Estee Lauder in 1995 for a reported $74 million, she didn’t worry about signing a 25-year non-compete agreement. She was in her 30s at the time and thought that by the time the agreement expired she would be in her 60s and want to be retired anyway.
Mika: 'When women support women, the doors get blown off history'

When women support women, the doors get blown off history. A case in point is the great Savannah Guthrie, who nominated her fellow “TODAY” co-host Hoda Kotb to be on our second annual “50 Over 50” list, which was released on Thursday. The list, in partnership with Know Your Value and Forbes, celebrates women who have achieved their greatest success after the age of 50.
