wish989.com
Victim, Suspects Names Released in Monday's Homicide in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police have released the name of the victim and the suspects arrested in Monday’s homicide in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. Police identified the victim as 37-year-old John Pruitt of Chicago. In the course of the investigation, Carbondale Police investigators arrested 29-year-old David...
wjpf.com
Suspects named in fatal shooting
Carbondale Police have released the names of the victim and suspects in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police arrested 29-year-old David Edwards Jr. of Carbondale. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Also arrested were 27-year-old Lawrence Abernathy and 26-year-old Anthony Spruille of Carterville. They have been charged with obstructing justice.
KFVS12
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
wrul.com
Pair Behind Bars on Domestic Battery Charges Following Altercation Wednesday Evening
A Christopher, IL woman and a Carmi man are behind bars following a disagreement that got heated on Sycamore Street Wednesday evening. Carmi Police responded to a report of a fight in progress just after 5:30pm at 802 Sycamore. There, cops found and arrested 34 year old Justin Thorn of Stewart Street as well as 32 year old Brittanie Coryell of Franklin County on charges of domestic battery. Thorn paid his $20 booking fee out of commissary funds, but both remain in custody as of Thursday morning. Online records don’t yet indicate court dates for either of the individuals.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man caught up in senior fraud case
The US Attorney has announced an effort to combat fraud against seniors in Southern Illinois and several recent convictions including a Centralia man. 64-year-old Danny Vaughn entered the plea agreement last week to a fraud charge. It was one of 15 charges included in a June 2020 indictment. The rest were dropped. Vaughn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18th.
wish989.com
Centralia Man Pleads Guilty to Jefferson County Weapons Offense
MT. VERNON – A 36-year-old Centralia man was released Tuesday on his own recognizance pending sentencing after he pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to Class X felony armed violence. Anthony J.G. Barnes was scheduled to be tried Oct. 11 on three Class X felony charges – two for...
KFVS12
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
Magic 95.1
Carbondale man sentenced to IDOC
A Carbondale man has been sentenced to 18 1/2 years to the Illinois Department of Corrections. Jackson County authorities accepted by guilty plea from 21-year-old Jason Wooley Jr. on a charge of home invasion, a Class X felony. Wooley and three others reportedly entered into the apartment of a 21-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
Mount Vernon murder leads to multiple arrests
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department arrested Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, after responding to a shooting call at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
wish989.com
Two Facing Meth-related Charges in Franklin County
BENTON – Two people are facing drug charges in Franklin County. According to Franklin County Chief Deputy Kyle Bacon, the sheriff’s office was contacted by a Drug Enforcement Agency Agent Sunday requesting assistance with the apprehension of a fugitive wanted on a federal arrest warrant. Deputies responded to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
wsiu.org
Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities
Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
wsiu.org
The U.S. attorney announces efforts to combat fraud against seniors in southern Illinois
In connection with the Department of Justice’s announcement of its Elder Justice Sweep earlier this week, U-S Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois is pledging its support. The U.S. attorney says as an example of this situation is the guilty plea recently by 64-year-old Danny Vaughn of Centralia.
nash-news.com
NFPD Called to Casey's in Nashville
Emergency personnel were called to Casey’s General Store in Nashville at around 8:30 a.m. on October 5 for a report of smoke coming from the kitchen. Nashville Fire Protection District, Nashville Police Department and Washington County Ambulance responded. Emergency personnel were on the scene for around 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported and foul play is not suspected. The store opened back up to the public at around 8:45 a.m. No major damage was reported.
wjpf.com
Veterans Honor Flight announces next flight
About 85 veterans and their guardians were recognized Tuesday night after returning home from a day-long trip to the nation’s capitol. A good crowd participated in a welcome home celebration at Veterans Airport in Marion. Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois announced plans for a 10th flight scheduled for...
wfcnnews.com
Heartland Regional Medical Center under new ownership
MARION - Ed Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, announced today that the hospital will soon be under new ownership. The news first came from a memo written to all HRMC employees, announcing that Deaconess Illinois had agreed to purchase the medical center. Deaconess also...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Country star Josh Turner plays in Harrisburg tonight
Country music star Josh Turner says fans will enjoy his show tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 5) at the Saline County Fairgrounds. Turner, a multi-platinum-selling artist who burst onto the country scene in 2003 with his hit "Long Black Train" will perform to celebrate Coleman Tri-County Services Inc.'s 50th anniversary. Turner will...
