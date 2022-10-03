ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Charges filed in argument-turned shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that a teenager has been charged in connection to a shooting on Friday that left a man hurt .

Qwonn Walls, 19 of Champaign, is charged with a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was arrested by Champaign Police the day after the shooting and was arraigned on Monday.

The charge accuses Walls of shooting a 22-year-old man in the leg during an argument they were having just before 2 p.m. on Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Although an arrest has been made, the Champaign Police Department is still investigating and are looking for any eyewitnesses or surveillance footage who were in the area at the time of the shooting. Anyone who has video footage or other information is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS. People can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 Tips app.

