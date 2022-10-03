ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Drought conditions continue to expand in Alabama; any chance for rain?

Alabama’s dry spell shows no signs of ending any time soon, and drought conditions have continued to expand in the state. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, released on Thursday, shows moderate drought conditions taking hold in both north and south Alabama and abnormally dry conditions affecting more than half of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Rain-free days of October continue, but it does get cooler!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The streak lives on through the weekend: eleven-straight rain free days. No rain falls on Alabama for several more days to come, but a cold front does bring a shift in how it feels for the weekend. Check the video forecast for the latest. FAIR AND...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Emu causes traffic jam on Alabama highway

ODENVILLE, Ala. — Imagine telling your boss that an emu caused you to be late for work! Check out the video above to see an emu spotted out for a stroll on an Alabama highway Tuesday morning. Amanda Howard was among the people stuck behind the slow-strutting emu. "Finally...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW: Whataburger coming soon to Cullman

Whataburger fans, we’ve got great news: the popular fast-food chain is making its way to Cullman. According to the Cullman Tribune, the City’s Planning Commission approved the site plan for a proposed Whataburger. Read on for all the meaty details. Welcome to Cullman. Originally hailing from Corpus Christi,...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

When is it going to rain again?

No one is complaining about the beautiful fall weather Alabama has had lately, but shouldn’t it rain at some point?. Much of Alabama has not had measurable rain in at least seven days, and that streak looks to continue through this week, according to the National Weather Service. Above...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama farmers send hay to drought-stricken Texas farmers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a hot and dry summer, some Texas farmers are struggling. Drought conditions created a lack of available hay. That has forced some of them to sell their cattle. The Texas Farm Bureau reports that’s happening in record numbers. “We see them loading up cattle...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Stone Martin Builders Awarded Best Homebuilding Experience in Alabama

OPELIKA — Stone Martin Builders (SMB), one of the largest homebuilders across Alabama, is proud to be awarded “Best Homebuilding Experience in Alabama” by BUILD Magazine’s 2022 Construction & Engineering Awards. The international annual awards honor companies that are excelling, achieving and innovating in the industry.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Wildfires big concern for Alabama firefighters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have not seen any substantial rain in weeks. That’s creating concern over wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission says dozens of fires have burned hundreds of acres over the last week. A control burned left unattended is what caused a fire in Lee County Saturday,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Whiskey Riff

Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School

Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WSFA

What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
ALABAMA STATE

