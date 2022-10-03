Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection to Maple and Garland crash that hospitalized 1
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a crash that happened on North Maple Street and West Garland Avenue in North Spokane. SPD told KREM 2 that an adult male was sent to the hospital in critical condition and another person has been detained. The crash...
Woman accused of shaking baby appears in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman accused of shaking and suffocating a baby faced a judge today. She opened up to a judge on what happened, and KHQ's Tana Kelly share's more on how Vanessa Behan can help.
Sandpoint HS student criminally charged for posting shooting threat on TikTok
SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Sandpoint High School student has been criminally charged for threatening to shoot up the school in a social media post. Sandpoint Police said the student admitted to posting the threat on TikTok to create chaos in the school. A different student reported the threat to the school administration. School resources officers quickly contacted the students involved...
PF Police searching for felon at large
Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
No one injured in drive-by shooting near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting near Camp Hope early Wednesday. Spokane Police arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff for drive-by shooting, but more charges are possible. Officers recovered shell casings from the scene and multiple witnesses came forward to report what they had seen. They provided information that allowed police to quickly locate the suspect vehicle...
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
2 Spokane men allege child molestation in lawsuit against South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane men have filed a lawsuit against the South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, saying they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just 8 and 11 years old. The lawsuit says the church concealed the abuse, and the...
Police: Thieves arrested after drilling holes in gas tanks at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. SCSO says the incident...
15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County
BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Spokane Police Department K-9 Zues Heads Into Retirement After Final Shift Monday Night
SPOKANE - An illustrious career will come to an end Monday night. After seven years of service to the City of Spokane, K-9 Zues will work his last patrol shift Monday night before heading into retirement. Throughout his tenure, Zeus has helped officers locate nearly 400 suspects, according to the...
Man accused of raping woman at random in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested an 18-year-old man for reportedly raping a woman at random in downtown Spokane. The alleged sexual assault happened just after 1 a.m. on September 26. The victim told police she was walking her dog near 1st and Division when Ethan Z. Jake approached her.
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
Five people arrested on suspicion of drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership
COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and say they...
‘We are human too’: People living in Camp Hope bring us inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — Elected leaders continue to argue over what to do about the growing homeless camp off of I-90. On Thursday, the community went to Camp Hope to hear from people living and working there about their hopes for the future. Some people staying at Camp Hope joined the panel discussion to share their stories. A common theme emerged:...
Police investigation car crash in North Spokane as suspected DUI
Spokane Police are investigation the crash as a suspected DUI. One person is in critical condition.
You can bank on it
COEUR d’ALENE - As a small business loan specialist with Mountain West Bank, Krystal Vigoa often pours over paperwork. Wednesday morning, she was pouring concrete as a volunteer with the bank’s 13th annual Day of Caring campaign. “We love to be able to help small businesses,” Vigoa said...
Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
