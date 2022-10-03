ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

KHQ Right Now

Woman accused of shaking baby appears in court

SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman accused of shaking and suffocating a baby faced a judge today. She opened up to a judge on what happened, and KHQ's Tana Kelly share's more on how Vanessa Behan can help.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sandpoint HS student criminally charged for posting shooting threat on TikTok

SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Sandpoint High School student has been criminally charged for threatening to shoot up the school in a social media post.  Sandpoint Police said the student admitted to posting the threat on TikTok to create chaos in the school. A different student reported the threat to the school administration. School resources officers quickly contacted the students involved...
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF Police searching for felon at large

Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
POST FALLS, ID
Sandpoint, ID
Sandpoint, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Crime & Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No one injured in drive-by shooting near Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting near Camp Hope early Wednesday. Spokane Police arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff for drive-by shooting, but more charges are possible. Officers recovered shell casings from the scene and multiple witnesses came forward to report what they had seen. They provided information that allowed police to quickly locate the suspect vehicle...
SPOKANE, WA
#Sandpoint High School#Tiktok
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County

BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do.  COPYRIGHT 2022...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Five people arrested on suspicion of drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership

COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and say they...
COLBERT, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

You can bank on it

COEUR d’ALENE - As a small business loan specialist with Mountain West Bank, Krystal Vigoa often pours over paperwork. Wednesday morning, she was pouring concrete as a volunteer with the bank’s 13th annual Day of Caring campaign. “We love to be able to help small businesses,” Vigoa said...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

