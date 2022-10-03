Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
Bon Appétit
Yellow Squash Casserole With Easy Cheesy Cream Sauce
Inspired by classic renditions of Southern squash casserole recipes, this version maximizes flavor and keeps it super simple—which is exactly how a casserole should be! In our method, we slice the yellow squash (also known as crookneck squash) into round coins instead of grating it into a wet pile, which means you don’t need to spend time (and muscle) squeezing it over a colander to drain it of all that moisture. A good sear in a hot skillet with melted butter does that work for you, while also adding a layer of flavor to the often bland summer squash. This step makes all the difference in preventing a waterlogged casserole, so trust us, it’s worth it.
Outside Online
Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
All the creamy, savory, nutty flavors you love in this takeout favorite in an easy at-home version. The marinated and skewered chicken is exceptionally tender with hints of coconut, ginger, and garlic. The homemade peanut sauce is both sweet and savory with a zesty lime finish. It’s also great served over salad, with raw veggies or salad rolls—so you might want to double the recipe. The cucumber salad is a tasty side dish that allows you to control the heat level. If you’re not going to eat the cucumber salad immediately, keep the dressings and salad separate until ready to serve.
Nigel Slater’s recipe for roast new potatoes, green sauce
Scrub 450g of small potatoes. Put them in a shallow roasting dish, still wet, then lightly add 1 tbsp of olive oil and a little sea salt and bake them at 200C/gas mark 6 for 45 minutes. Test them for doneness with the point of a skewer. While the potatoes...
Zesty artichokes, potato salad and galaktoboureko: Greek share plates for spring
This is my favourite way to cook artichokes. You can keep these artichokes under oil if you completely dry them out after blanching them. Just arrange them standing, cut-side down, in a tray covered with a clean tea towel. When they’re dry, pour a few tablespoons of olive oil in the bottom of a sterilised jar, fill it with artichokes and then cover them in olive oil. They’ll keep in the fridge for months and you can pull them out and fry them whenever you need.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
This spaghetti squash mac and cheese comes complete with a homemade cheese sauce and breadcrumb topping. Bake it to perfection in under an hour!. Is there a better combination in the fall than savory squash and a homemade cheese sauce!? We think not!. You’re going to love this ultimate fall...
12tomatoes.com
Crispy Garlic Parmesan Chicken
Out of chicken ideas? Look no further than this crispy, creamy dream of a dinner. I have something to tell you — chicken doesn’t have to be boring. It’s true. If you’re anything like me, you tend to rely on chicken breasts as your go-to dinner protein far too often (it’s quick! it’s fairly cheap! it’s easy!), so often in fact, that you run out of ideas and inspiration to make it interesting. But it doesn’t have to be that way! There are a million and one ways to cook a chicken breast and sometimes you just need a little nudge in the right direction to find one that feels a little novel and a lot delicious. Say hello to our Crispy Garlic Parmesan Chicken. It takes a basic ol’ chicken breast and coats it in parmesan-panko kissed goodness but also surrounds it in a creamy sauce that’s easy but not to be missed. Even if you’re way past your limit on chicken dinners, this one will hit the spot.
Banana Pudding Cookies
The first time I tried banana pudding, it was from the well-loved Magnolia Bakery in Grand Central Station. I remember popping the lid off of the little container, digging my spoon in, and immediately understanding its appeal after the first bite. The combination of perfectly sweetened pudding, slices of banana, and layers of softened Nilla wafers was magical. Regardless of who makes your favorite banana pudding, this recipe encompasses the magic of that first bite all in one easy-to-make cookie.
How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake
It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
Quick And Easy Homemade Ranch Dressing: Recipes Worth Making
Homemade Ranch Dressing tastes tangy and savory and pairs well with so many dishes! And this recipe is so quick and easy, that it’ll ensure you’ll keep coming back to make more. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare. Check out the video above to see how it...
HGTV
Homemade Christmas Cookies for Dogs Recipe
Baker's Tip: Nutritional yeast can be found at health food stores, grocery stores, and at some well stocked pet supply stores. It’s different from bread yeast, which dogs should never eat. If you’re unsure, look for veterinarian-approved nutritional yeast, such as Pooch Nooch brand, online and in pet stores.
12tomatoes.com
Irish Potato and Onion Soup
Sometimes you just need something so wholesome and delicious that it fulfills your love for simple home cooking in that moment. While I enjoy soups of all kinds, there’s something about this Irish potato and onion soup that has the perfect flavor. It reminds me of the soups my...
Bon Appétit
Slicked and Spicy Lamb Noodles
Inspired by Xi’an Famous Foods’ popular cumin lamb noodles, this weeknight pasta is all about creating deep flavor in as little time as possible. As in the classic Northern Chinese dish, we deploy a similarly heavy hand of cumin, but complement it here with frizzled shallots and caramelized tomato paste for an added touch of sweetness. To make things extra fast, we use ground lamb and store-bought pappardelle, but any wide, long, flat pasta or other noodle will cling well to the spiced oil and saucy meat. If you like, top the whole thing with a little extra fresh mint to balance out the richness of the dish.
Vegan-Friendly Creamy Cucumber Salad: Recipes Worth Cooking
This German-inspired creamy cucumber salad with fresh dill and tangy coconut yogurt is a refreshing, plant-based side. It requires just 10 ingredients, 1 bowl, and one spoon to make. This salad only takes 15 minutes to prepare, cook, and have ready. Check out the video above to see how they...
macaronikid.com
RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!
Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
12tomatoes.com
30-Minute Taco Soup
I am not the type of person who waits around for a certain season to enjoy soup. I’m a year-round, all-season soup enjoyer, so let me introduce you to one of my favorites — this 30-Minute Taco Soup. Quick soups like this are my favorite for meal prep; I make a big batch on Sunday and eat it for lunch throughout the week. This one is zesty and filling but simple to make, so it’s one I turn to often, but best of all you get to top it with all your favorite taco toppings. (And maybe some tortilla chips, which is just hard to argue with.)
Sweet And Creamy Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Sweet and Creamy Tomato Salad recipe makes for a delicious refreshing side that’s perfect to balance out savory mains. Be it at a party or a family meal, this salad will brighten up a plate. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before...
How To Get Rid of Fruit Flies
"Why in tarnation are there so many fruit flies in our house?" The dinner conversation turned to the little pests known as fruit flies circling our sink. A few were on the ceiling and another was doing a Tom Cruise 'Maverick-style" fly-by on a nearby lamp. We spotted a few...
Extra-Cheesy Broccoli
If you’re trying to get someone to eat their vegetables (child or adult), cheesy broccoli may be the answer you’re looking for. It’s basically mac and cheese with broccoli instead of pasta. It’s a saucy, comforting side dish guaranteed to win the heart of any cheese-lover. Plus, it’s versatile and stress-free.
The Daily South
Sugar-And-Pumpkin Spice Muffins
It's easy to reach for canned pumpkin when baking—it's a reliable store-bought shortcut—but there's nothing quite like freshly roasted pumpkin in baking, especially in these pumpkin muffins. It's not all that hard to do either! Simply throw a whole sugar pumpkin in the oven, and let the heat work its magic. Then scoop out the seeds, separate the skin from the flesh, and mash—or throw it in the food processor for a quick spin.
