ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Queen Margrethe apologises to family as she claims removing titles was ‘necessary future-proofing of monarchy’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gG7gY_0iKaXLCx00

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has apologised to the members of her family who were left “saddened” by her decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles.

The monarch’s decision was first announced in a statement shared by the royal palace last week, in which it was revealed that the children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, would no longer have prince or princess titles, nor His/Her Highness titles.

The ruling will impact the Queen’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead go by their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the Danish royal family, with the Queen’s son Joachim, her former daughter-in-law, and one of her grandsons expressing their hurt over the decision.

In response to her family’s publicised grief, Queen Margrethe issued a second statement through the palace on Monday, in which she acknowledged that their reactions have affected her, but explained that her choice “has been a long time coming”.

“In recent days, there have been strong reactions to my decision about the future use of titles for Prince Joachim’s four children. That affects me, of course,” she wrote. “My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times.

“Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment.”

The Queen then addressed the logistics of her decision, as she explained “holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family”.

According to the Danish ruler, the decision to adjust the size of the royal family was one that she viewed as a “necessary future-proofing of the monarchy”. The monarch’s comments come after she revealed in her previous statement that the ruling was “in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years”.

In the statement released on Monday, the Queen went on to acknowledge that, while she made her decision as “Queen, mother and grandmother,” she “underestimated” the hurt it would cause as a “grandmother and a mother”.

“I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected,” she wrote. “That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry.”

The Queen concluded the statement assuring the public and the members of her family hurt by her decision that her “children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride”.

“I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation,” she wrote.

The statement comes after the Queen’s son Joachim, 53, revealed in an interview on Saturday that he had not spoken to his mother, his brother Crown Prince Frederik or his sister-in-law Crown Princess Mary, since the palace’s announcement.

While speaking to Danish outlet BT, Joachim said that his mother had “unfortunately” not spoken to him since the news was announced, while his wife, Princess Marie, claimed that the family dynamic was “complicated”.

Marie, who shares son Prince Henrik, 13, and daughter Princess Athena, 10, with Joachim, also said that the couple wished they had had time to “talk about it” with their family. Prince Joachim shares sons Prince Nikolai, 23, and Prince Felix, 20, with his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

“The reality must still be: whether you modernise or slim down, it must be done in a proper way,” Joachim told the newspaper Saturday. “It’s about children. Orderliness and children. It is a very heavy matter.”

Joachim’s comments come after he claimed last week that his mother had “mistreated” his children with the ruling.

“We are all very sad. It’s never fun to see your children being mistreated like that,” he told the national newspaper Ekstra Bladet. “They find themselves in a situation they do not understand.”

The prince also alleged that he had been given just “five days’ notice” about his mother’s intention, as he said it differed from a similar plan he had been presented in May.

Following the monarch’s decision, her grandson Nikolai expressed sentiments similar to his father’s, with the 23-year-old royal telling Ekstra Bladet that the siblings are “very sad” about the change.

“We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone,” Nikolai said. “I am very confused as to why it has to happen like this.”

In her initial statement, the Queen expressed her hope that the change would allow her grandchildren in question to “shape their own lives to a much greater extent”.

“With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves,” the statement read.

The Queen also told reporters that she had been mulling over the change for some time, and believed it would be in the best interest for her grandchildren.

“It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason,” she said, according to Hello Magazine. When the Queen was asked if the ruling was for the “sake” of her grandchildren, she replied: “Yes, of course.”

While the titles held by Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena will be “discontinued,” they will maintain their places in the order of succession. They are currently seventh through 10th in the line of succession.

The decision will not impact the four children of Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary: Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 11, who will continue to hold royal titles.

Comments / 4

Delilah Wise
3d ago

I wouldn't blame them ffg or writing tell alls after being humiliated by her. She could have talked to them about it before doing it. Total B.

Reply(1)
4
Related
The List

Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive

Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu

Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Monarchy#Future Proofing#Royal Palace#Danish
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Royals
StyleCaster

Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William

Since she became the Princess of Wales, there’s been interest in Kate Middleton’s net worth and how much she and Prince William make now that they’re the next couple in line for the British throne. Kate—whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton—is the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne. As William’s wife, Kate is the Princess of Wales and the next Queen Consort. Kate and William married in 2011 and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
The List

Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral

Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

871K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy