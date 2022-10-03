Read full article on original website
MSU’s Pittman among country’s youngest livestock judging coaches
STARKVILLE, Miss.—After attending a local animal show, 5-year-old Alexandra Pittman asked her mother and stepfather to buy her a piglet. Twenty years and numerous 4-H-related events later, she is now one of the youngest college livestock judging team leaders in the country. At 25, the Petal native now leads...
Womack named Miss. State Chemical Lab director, interim State Chemist
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A two-time Mississippi State graduate is returning to the university as director of the Mississippi State Chemical Laboratory and interim State Chemist. Erika Womack is now leading the Mississippi State Chemical Laboratory, a state agency housed on the MSU campus that provides testing and analysis services on products sold in the state for a wide range of stakeholders. Womack returns to MSU from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she has served as a research laboratory manager in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation since 2019. Her appointment as State Chemist is pending confirmation from the Mississippi Senate.
Tebow challenges MSU students to find their calling, help others
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Tim Tebow, one of the most highly decorated Southeastern Conference quarterbacks of the modern era and a two-time Bowl Championship Series national champion with the University of Florida, wants to be remembered for helping others, not for his accolades. “If I’m known as ‘Heisman Trophy-winner Tim Tebow,’ then...
Longest Student Health Center announces flu clinics
MSU’s Longest Student Health Center is providing flu shots by appointment only throughout the month of October on Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. These flu clinics also will continue in November and December on Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Flu vaccines are filed to insurance. The cost without insurance...
