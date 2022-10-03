STARKVILLE, Miss.—A two-time Mississippi State graduate is returning to the university as director of the Mississippi State Chemical Laboratory and interim State Chemist. Erika Womack is now leading the Mississippi State Chemical Laboratory, a state agency housed on the MSU campus that provides testing and analysis services on products sold in the state for a wide range of stakeholders. Womack returns to MSU from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she has served as a research laboratory manager in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation since 2019. Her appointment as State Chemist is pending confirmation from the Mississippi Senate.

