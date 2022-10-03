Read full article on original website
Woman taken to the hospital after single vehicle crash in Hermon
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Hermon. It happened on the Coldbrook Road around 11 Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was driving in the direction of Dysart’s when she went off the road and rolled her car about five times.
Belfast Police arrest Belmont man in connection to August hit-and-run with bicyclist
BELFAST — Belfast Police Chief Bobby Cormier said Oct. 5 that an arrest had been made in the Aug. 12 incident that left a 30-year-old bicyclist injured in a ditch. At approximately 8:51 p.m. that night, Belfast Police responded to a 911 call of a bicyclist being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 238 Belmont Ave in Belfast.
State Police Major Crimes Unit North investigating death
LAMOINE — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is assisting the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in a death investigation. According to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine on Monday.
True Hero: Quick-Thinking Brave Mainer Saves Driver from a Fiery Car Crash
If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
Ellsworth man dies in crash on Route 1A in Holden
HOLDEN, Maine — A man from Ellsworth died after he collided with a pickup truck while he was driving in Holden on Monday. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 1A, near Granville Stone & Hearth, according to a release from Holden police. Joseph Wadman, 62, was pronounced...
Maine mother accused of killing son blames his sister for some injuries
BELFAST, Maine — Testimony is underway in the murder trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son. Jessica Trefethen, 36, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Maddox Williams. Maddox died in June 2021 after Trefethen and her mother brought him to the hospital...
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of an Orrington couple. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased this morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Rd. Law enforcement closed the road for several hours. A barricade was up at...
Fatal car accident
SEDGWICK — Sunday after 7:30 p.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a single vehicle crash on Snows Cove Road in Sedgwick. 47 year old John A. Wallace of Brooksville was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. According to police...
Police on scene of vehicle crash in house in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house on China Road in Winslow. It happened after noon on Monday. We do not have many details but we do have a crew on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
Student charged, Brewer police investigate multiple school threats
BREWER, Maine — One student has been charged after the Brewer Police Department investigated multiple threats made to Brewer schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post shared on Wednesday evening, the Brewer Police Department investigated two, separate threats made to Brewer High School and Brewer Community School after hours.
Milo Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Several Traffic Violations
A man from Milo is facing drug charges after a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the initial stop happened on Mill St. in Lagrange at about 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputy Dayerrick Ireland stopped a vehicle being operated...
Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head
BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
Testimony to begin in trial of Maine mother accused of killing young child
BELFAST, Maine — Opening statements are expected Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen. The first witnesses will be called when opening statements are done. The 36-year-old from Stockton Springs is accused of killing her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, in June of 2021. She...
Student Charged Over Hoax Shooting Threats At 2 Maine Schools
A student is in trouble following threats of school shootings made at two schools. According to WABI, the student reportedly made threats about Brewer High School and Brewer Community School. Police investigated both incidents and found that the threat was "unfounded" and that it had originated outside the state. The...
Maine State Police log week of October 6
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police Sept. 20 arrested a Baring man who had an arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire charging a protection order violation and stalking. Sgt. Alden Bustard took Mason Fortier, 22, to the Washington County Jail in Machias. Harassment. Trooper Steven Mahon warned...
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
Substantial Drug Bust After Cops Search Vehicle Transporting Children In Bangor
A man from Etna and a woman from Bangor are in custody authorities say, following a routine traffic stop Sunday that yielded almost $200,000 worth of drugs. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Monica Clark and 34-year-old Roger Grego have been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs following a search of their vehicle on October 2.
Mainers nabbed with more than 2 pounds of fentanyl, authorities say
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after deputies found more than 2 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Deputies also say two young children were in car at the time. The vehicle operated by 34-year-old Roger Grego of Etna was pulled over around 7...
