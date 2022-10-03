ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wabi.tv

Woman taken to the hospital after single vehicle crash in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Hermon. It happened on the Coldbrook Road around 11 Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was driving in the direction of Dysart’s when she went off the road and rolled her car about five times.
HERMON, ME
foxbangor.com

State Police Major Crimes Unit North investigating death

LAMOINE — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is assisting the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in a death investigation. According to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine on Monday.
LAMOINE, ME
Q97.9

True Hero: Quick-Thinking Brave Mainer Saves Driver from a Fiery Car Crash

If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
BURNHAM, ME
Ellsworth, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ellsworth man dies in crash on Route 1A in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine — A man from Ellsworth died after he collided with a pickup truck while he was driving in Holden on Monday. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 1A, near Granville Stone & Hearth, according to a release from Holden police. Joseph Wadman, 62, was pronounced...
HOLDEN, ME
Q106.5

Holden Police Identify the Person Killed in a Crash on Route 1A

Holden Police have released the identity of a person who died Monday morning after their car hit a pickup truck on Route 1A. The crash happened about three-quarters of a mile from the I-395 overpass, on outer Wilson Street, near Granville Stone and Hearth. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says the initial investigation suggests a car, driven by Joseph Wadman, 62, of Ellsworth drifted across the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Wadman died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
HOLDEN, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of an Orrington couple. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased this morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Rd. Law enforcement closed the road for several hours. A barricade was up at...
ORRINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home

BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Fatal car accident

SEDGWICK — Sunday after 7:30 p.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a single vehicle crash on Snows Cove Road in Sedgwick. 47 year old John A. Wallace of Brooksville was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. According to police...
SEDGWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Police on scene of vehicle crash in house in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house on China Road in Winslow. It happened after noon on Monday. We do not have many details but we do have a crew on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
WINSLOW, ME
Q106.5

Milo Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Several Traffic Violations

A man from Milo is facing drug charges after a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the initial stop happened on Mill St. in Lagrange at about 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputy Dayerrick Ireland stopped a vehicle being operated...
MILO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head

BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
UNITY, ME
Kool AM

Student Charged Over Hoax Shooting Threats At 2 Maine Schools

A student is in trouble following threats of school shootings made at two schools. According to WABI, the student reportedly made threats about Brewer High School and Brewer Community School. Police investigated both incidents and found that the threat was "unfounded" and that it had originated outside the state. The...
BREWER, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of October 6

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police Sept. 20 arrested a Baring man who had an arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire charging a protection order violation and stalking. Sgt. Alden Bustard took Mason Fortier, 22, to the Washington County Jail in Machias. Harassment. Trooper Steven Mahon warned...
CASTINE, ME
Z107.3

Substantial Drug Bust After Cops Search Vehicle Transporting Children In Bangor

A man from Etna and a woman from Bangor are in custody authorities say, following a routine traffic stop Sunday that yielded almost $200,000 worth of drugs. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Monica Clark and 34-year-old Roger Grego have been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs following a search of their vehicle on October 2.
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Mainers nabbed with more than 2 pounds of fentanyl, authorities say

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after deputies found more than 2 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Deputies also say two young children were in car at the time. The vehicle operated by 34-year-old Roger Grego of Etna was pulled over around 7...
ETNA, ME

