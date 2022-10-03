ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois

For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
Property assessments rise, but appeals do not

Property assessments are used to figure how much property tax homeowners and other property owners must pay. The assessment is supposed to be about a third of the market value. As most people probably know by now, sale prices of homes are going way up in central Illinois. “We see...
foxillinois.com

Illinois treasurer discusses program for people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) focuses on people with disabilities and teaches them how to build their financial wellness. Through the program, individuals with...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois might take action over Allstate rate hikes

(WTVO) — Several states, including Illinois, are considering taking action against Allstate insurance rate hikes. Northbrook-based Allstate raised Illinois rates by 14% in August, outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. The Illinois General Assembly will consider legislation next year to respond to the increases, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Measures being considered includes […]
fox32chicago.com

Amazon hiring thousands of workers in Illinois ahead of holiday season

CHICAGO - Amazon is joining the growing list of major companies looking to increase its workforce ahead of the holiday season in order to meet the unprecedented surge in demand. The shopping behemoth, in particular, is looking to fill 150,000 seasonal, full-time and part-time jobs across the nation, including 3,500...
WAND TV

Send Silence Packing display at University of Illinois Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield students are raising awareness on college mental health. Today 1,000 backpacks lined the Quad with stories of those who lost their lives to suicide. The backpacks were part of the "Send Silence Packing" project by national organization Active Minds. "This is a...
WCIA

Champaign popcorn shop nominated for state tourism ad

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is bringing national attention to several central Illinois businesses. The group nominated CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign to get a free promotional video and they’ve done the same for other businesses as well. The Illinois Office of Tourism produces the videos, which are then promoted through Enjoy Illinois’ […]
Illinois is not safe under Pritzker

Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
WTWO/WAWV

Up to $700 for IL residents: How to get your tax rebate check

ILLINOIS — Tax rebates have been hitting bank accounts and mailboxes across Illinois for the past three weeks. If you qualify and haven’t gotten your check yet, the deadline to submit necessary forms is fast approaching. The 2022 State of Illinois Tax Rebates are one-time payments to qualified Illinois residents approved under the Illinois Family […]
WEHT/WTVW

Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
recordpatriot.com

Town and Country promotes Skiles to CFO

Town and Country Financial Corp. has promoted Denise Skiles to executive vice president and chief financial officer, replacing Ed Depenbrok, who retired. Town and Country Financial Corp. is based in Springfield and is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank, which has locations throughout Illinois. Skiles joined Town...
