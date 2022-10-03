Read full article on original website
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois
For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
wglt.org
Property assessments rise, but appeals do not
Property assessments are used to figure how much property tax homeowners and other property owners must pay. The assessment is supposed to be about a third of the market value. As most people probably know by now, sale prices of homes are going way up in central Illinois. “We see...
wmay.com
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois
(The Center Square) – In a state with the second highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability...
Tax rebates 2022: Deadline for Illinois residents to claim check worth up to $700
Illinois residents have less than two weeks to claim up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan.
wcbu.org
Central Illinois farmer reflects on a changing industry during his final harvest pass
During a harvest ride-along with a reporter, Mike Wurmnest talked about his long career as a farmer, the changes he’s seen in agricultural production methods, and how he has adapted his practices to meet changing production standards and techniques. After 55 years in the field, central Illinois farmer Mike...
foxillinois.com
Illinois treasurer discusses program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) focuses on people with disabilities and teaches them how to build their financial wellness. Through the program, individuals with...
Illinois might take action over Allstate rate hikes
(WTVO) — Several states, including Illinois, are considering taking action against Allstate insurance rate hikes. Northbrook-based Allstate raised Illinois rates by 14% in August, outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. The Illinois General Assembly will consider legislation next year to respond to the increases, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Measures being considered includes […]
fox32chicago.com
Amazon hiring thousands of workers in Illinois ahead of holiday season
CHICAGO - Amazon is joining the growing list of major companies looking to increase its workforce ahead of the holiday season in order to meet the unprecedented surge in demand. The shopping behemoth, in particular, is looking to fill 150,000 seasonal, full-time and part-time jobs across the nation, including 3,500...
WAND TV
Send Silence Packing display at University of Illinois Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield students are raising awareness on college mental health. Today 1,000 backpacks lined the Quad with stories of those who lost their lives to suicide. The backpacks were part of the "Send Silence Packing" project by national organization Active Minds. "This is a...
Champaign popcorn shop nominated for state tourism ad
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is bringing national attention to several central Illinois businesses. The group nominated CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign to get a free promotional video and they’ve done the same for other businesses as well. The Illinois Office of Tourism produces the videos, which are then promoted through Enjoy Illinois’ […]
Amazon plans to hire more than 3,000 in Illinois for holiday season
CHICAGO - Amazon announced plans to hire 150,000 employees for the upcoming holiday season. Of those jobs, 3,500 will be available in Illinois. The openings will be for a variety of roles, including picking, packing and delivery jobs. Most of those jobs will pay at least $19 an hour, according...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois is not safe under Pritzker
Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
Daily Northwestern
The Daily Explains: How workers’ rights are on the ballot in November with Illinois’s Amendment 1
On Nov. 8, Illinois voters will head to the polls to vote on Amendment 1, also dubbed the Workers’ Rights Amendment. The ballot measure could cement unprecedented collective bargaining rights for workers into Illinois’s constitution. Amendment 1 would establish the state constitutional right for employees to organize and...
Up to $700 for IL residents: How to get your tax rebate check
ILLINOIS — Tax rebates have been hitting bank accounts and mailboxes across Illinois for the past three weeks. If you qualify and haven’t gotten your check yet, the deadline to submit necessary forms is fast approaching. The 2022 State of Illinois Tax Rebates are one-time payments to qualified Illinois residents approved under the Illinois Family […]
Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?
(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
wglt.org
Koos: Bloomington-Normal well positioned to withstand potential recession
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is pleased with the picture created by the annual financial trends report for the town, noting that revenues are strong in income tax, sales tax, and online sales tax reimbursement. And Koos said the hot real estate market has had a good effect even on homes...
recordpatriot.com
Town and Country promotes Skiles to CFO
Town and Country Financial Corp. has promoted Denise Skiles to executive vice president and chief financial officer, replacing Ed Depenbrok, who retired. Town and Country Financial Corp. is based in Springfield and is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank, which has locations throughout Illinois. Skiles joined Town...
Payments in Illinois Google lawsuit expected within 90 days
(WTVO) — A federal judge has approved terms of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit between Illinois residents and tech giant Google. That means more than 400,000 people in Illinois will get a share of a $100 million settlement from Google, which was accused in the complaint of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Those […]
Bailey takes shots at Pritzker before first TV debate
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and his GOP challenger state Senator Darren Bailey will face off in their first televised debate Thursday night.
