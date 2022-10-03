Read full article on original website
BBC
Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim
A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
BBC
Record number of nurses quitting the NHS
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
Former Bristol teacher banned after relationship with pupil
A former teacher has been banned from the profession for life for having a sexual relationship with a pupil. Stuart Blan, 53, was a science teacher and assistant housemaster at Clifton College, in Bristol, when he groomed the girl in 2004. A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) professional conduct panel heard...
BBC
Student suicides: Parents seek law change to prevent deaths
A group of parents whose children killed themselves at university are campaigning for a change in law to make the institutions more accountable. They want universities to have a legal duty of care towards their students, like schools already do. The parents include Natasha Abrahart's mother and father, who sued...
BBC
Police probe racist abuse aimed at St Albert's Primary School pupils
Police are investigating online racial abuse aimed at children from a Glasgow primary school. The messages were posted on social media in response to a photo of pupils from St Albert's Primary School in Pollokshields with the first minister. Nicola Sturgeon had visited the pupils on Friday and shared a...
Return of the mask! Five NHS trusts have already brought back face covering rules for patients and visitors following Covid's resurgence
At least five NHS trusts in England have brought back mask requirements due to Covid's resurgence, MailOnline can reveal. Sites in Suffolk, Essex and Gloucestershire now require all visitors to wear face coverings when in their hospitals. Some are also asking patients to wear masks and reimposing social distancing guidelines, in scenes reminiscent of the earliest days of the pandemic.
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales departure for repairs delayed
The departure of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to Scotland for repairs has been delayed. The £3bn warship broke down off the Isle of Wight in August as it headed to the US from Portsmouth Naval Base. Inspections by divers and engineers found that the...
Under-45s lead exodus of hospital nursing staff as analysis shows almost 23,000 younger staff have quit this year
Two-thirds of nurses who left the NHS in the past year were under 45, damning analysis by a think-tank shows. Nearly 23,000 younger nurses quit, up 26 per cent from the previous year for this age group, said the King’s Fund. It found that almost a quarter of all...
BBC
Powys: Woman who illegally buried father advised against NHS help
A woman secretly carried out an illegal pagan-style burial for her father after advising him not to seek medical help, an inquest has heard. Eirys Brett suggested Donald Brett take alternative medicines instead, but he became "quite unwell" and died. Ms Brett and her boyfriend then drove the 78-year-old's body...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Meet Cerys Hale, the Wales prop putting teaching career on hold to pursue full-time dream
A beaming smile, despite the early hour of our Zoom call to discuss the impending World Cup in New Zealand, is evidence that the 29-year-old is more than happy with the way the last few years have panned out. The Covid lockdowns which delayed this year's tournament in New Zealand...
BBC
Enagh Lough: RoSPA asked to advise on safety after teenagers' deaths
Five weeks after the deaths of two teenagers at Enagh Lough, a council has agreed to ask an accident prevention group to examine safety at the site. Sixteen-year-old friends Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at the lough in August. The mayor of Derry City and...
BBC
Llanelli fraudster made £28k by taking 150 driving tests
A woman earned more than £28,000 by illegally sitting driving tests for other people. Inderjeet Kaur, 30, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, admitted taking about 150 theory and practical tests between 2018 and 2020. Kaur was ordered to pay £27,614 and court costs of £156 within three months, or face a...
BBC
Use Cymru around world instead of Wales, Plaid says
The Welsh government should "embrace the use of Cymru rather than Wales internationally", says Plaid Cymru. It made the call in a Welsh Conservative debate accusing Labour ministers of a "lack of ambition" in bringing national events to Wales. "The Cymru brand can and will bring a form of sustainable...
FIFA・
BBC
Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax U-turn
A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's U-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
BBC
Welsh secretary backs St David's Day bank holiday
The Secretary of State for Wales has said he is in favour of making St David's Day a bank holiday in Wales. Sir Robert Buckland said another bank holiday should be scrapped in order to make room for the 1 March celebration. Previous attempts to make St David's Day a...
U.K.・
BBC
Hillsborough: Home Office apologises over pathology review
The Home Office has apologised to the relatives of Hillsborough victims after they were not told a review into pathology failings was under way. A review into what went wrong with an original pathology report into the deaths of the 97 victims in the 1989 disaster was announced on Wednesday.
