Cook County, IL

JJ
3d ago

Layers and layers of unneeded paper shufflers due to nepotism is why you pay so much taxes. Vote for elimination of state govt redundancy offices hired and created by those who they know, not what they know! Thousands of offices need to be eliminated!

JJ
3d ago

How can the IL people afford taxes now - I’d like to know! Those politicians soak up a lot in salaries!

Judy Marie
3d ago

Do people realize the cook country board gave themselves a 10% raise back in May and yearly there after a 3% raise! The board president's annual salary bumped to $187,000 from $170,000, while commissioners hiked to $93,500 from $85,000 a year and the board's finance chair salary increased to $99,000 from $90,000 They surely have the money to line there own pockets! They only meet on the second Wednesday of the month! No way in hell would I vote to give them another penny! I would like to know what exactly does the cook country board do for this kinda pay!

wlsam.com

Why are Republicans leaving the Suburbs? – Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer explains why Republicans are leaving in droves

There are just only two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and the Steve Cochran Show talk about why Republicans are leaving the suburbs, why it is imperative for Cook County to have representation from both political parties, and shares how the Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is working to reduce and return vacant land back into sustainable community assets.
WGN TV

What you need to know for early voting & vote by mail

CHICAGO – Illinois’ 2022 general election will be held on Tuesday Nov. 8. Voters will head to the polls to decide several races including Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois Senate, Illinois House, statewide officers, an IL Supreme Court seat, plus several local amendments and one statewide constitutional amendment.
CBS Chicago

Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here. 
Government Technology

Cook County Launches Guaranteed Income Pilot With Help from Tech

This month, Cook County, Ill., announced the upcoming application window for its Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot. The initiative will use technology to support the process from the application itself to the distribution of funds. The idea of a universal basic income has gained popularity in recent years, although some are...
wlsam.com

Where Does the Truth Lie in Discussions of the SAFE-T Act? Two States Attorneys Give Their Takes

John Howell is joined by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and then Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow. Rinehart discusses why the SAFE-T Act will make us safer and the pros in keeping violent offenders, unable to buy their way out. Glasgow brings to the table why he believes the SAFE-T Act is bad for Illinois and what is wrong with the new process.
fox32chicago.com

Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter

CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
CBS Chicago

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard breaks into disco after ruling tosses recall vote against her

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.
nadignewspapers.com

Several private & public schools, food pantries, Norwood Park Historical Society among NW Side entities receiving microgrants from city; grants listed for 38th, 39th, 41st, 45th wards

Several schools, food pantries and other nonprofit organizations on the Northwest Side are set to receive a portion of the city’s $5 million “microgrants,” which will be shared evenly among the 50 wards. In the 45th Ward, $25,000 is earmarked for the New Hope Community Food Pantry,...
