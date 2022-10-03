Read full article on original website
Guaranteed Income: Cook County residents can apply starting today for $500 a month payments
Who is eligible and how to apply to the $42 million Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. (CHICAGO) Chicagoans can apply for Cook County's Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot beginning today, Thursday, October 6th through Friday, October 21st. The program will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years.
Chicago Defender
Comcast RISE to Award $1 Million in Grants to Small Businesses Owned by Women and People of Color in Cook County
Comcast announced it will award $10,000 grants to 100 small businesses owned by women and people of color in Cook County through its Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Cook County is one of five locations selected for this new round of the grants program. Other locations include Miami, Oakland, Seattle, and Washington D.C. Comcast will award a total of $1 million in grants in Cook County alone – $5 million across the five locations – in this round. This brings the total amount of Comcast RISE Investment Fund grants awarded to $21 million nationwide to date. This is the second time Comcast has opened the fund to Cook County businesses.
Government Technology
Cook County Launches Guaranteed Income Pilot With Help from Tech
This month, Cook County, Ill., announced the upcoming application window for its Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot. The initiative will use technology to support the process from the application itself to the distribution of funds. The idea of a universal basic income has gained popularity in recent years, although some are...
Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here.
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
Public Building Commission of Chicago seeks to hire workers for several city projects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Public Building Commission of Chicago is hiring people to help renovate community buildings.There's a community hiring event this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Village Library, located at 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.The Public Building Commission is looking for workers to renovate several projects including the North Park Village Gym, the Juvenile Intervention and Support Center, the Pershing Road building, and the Lakeview Health Center.There are two more hiring events this month.
Cook County Health, US Navy expands training partnership
The partnership allows naval professionals to have real-life trauma care training prior to deployment.
Forest Park Review
Applications open for income, business grants
Residents of Cook County will soon be able to apply for a program that will send them $500 for two years. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County commissioners announced on Sept. 14 that the application window for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will be open from Oct. 6 through Oct. 21.
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000
Over 55,000 properties are set to be auctioned off during the Cook County, Illinois property tax sale on November 1, with many starting bids under $1,000. Credit: Alex Potemkin (Getty Images)
Budget watchdog: Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion spending plan is financially sound, 'good news'
Laurence Msall, president of the fiscally minded Civic Federation, said the finances underlying Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion spending plan look sound at first blush. Msall touted no property tax increase and no real general tax increases.
Department of Aviation hosting job fair at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - The Department of Aviation is holding a job fair at the O'Hare Airport on Oct. 20. Officials say a wide range of positions are open. Interviews will be in the terminal two baggage claim from 9 a.m until 1 p.m. You can schedule interviews in advance online, but...
blockclubchicago.org
Stop Being ‘Combative,’ Work With Feds To End Discrimination In City Planning, South Side Leaders Tell Lightfoot Administration
EAST SIDE — The city has long violated the civil rights of Black and Latino residents by clustering polluters in their communities, federal housing officials determined this year — an “absurd” finding, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office. City attorneys have dared the federal government...
blockclubchicago.org
Plan To Turn Closed Von Humboldt School Into ‘Teachers Village’ With Affordable Apartments Gets $18 Million In City Funding
HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward. Newark, N.J.-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the...
Taylor Electric Company Celebrates 100 Years As A Company You Can Trust
Taylor Electric Company, a black-owned family company, has been servicing the electrical needs of the Chicagoland area for 100 years. Today, the company is a multi-million-dollar corporation with more than 100 employees, charged with the maintenance of Guaranteed Rate Field, Soldier Field, and Northerly Island, and several building projects around the city.
Chicago teacher says fraudsters made $1,600 in unauthorized charges -- and bank is denying her help
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local teacher says she noticed mysterious unauthorized charges on her bank account – from all over the world. There was also a puzzling change of address. But the victim, Andrea Turner, claimed every attempt to dispute the activity was met with denial after denial. So she turned to CBS 2's Charlie De Mar for answers. There were charges on Turner's account from places ranging from the content of Australia to the beaches of sunny California. There was even a withdrawal of $1,000 from an ATM in New Jersey. Turner does not live in New Jersey - a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels
CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
wlsam.com
Why are Republicans leaving the Suburbs? – Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer explains why Republicans are leaving in droves
There are just only two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and the Steve Cochran Show talk about why Republicans are leaving the suburbs, why it is imperative for Cook County to have representation from both political parties, and shares how the Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is working to reduce and return vacant land back into sustainable community assets.
Thousands Of Records Of Black Residents Saved, Preserved And Now Housed At Woodson Library
GRAND BOULEVARD — Thousands of historic documents chronicling Black Illinoians lives dating back to the Great Migration now have a permanent home in one of the city’s largest libraries, thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers. The Bronzeville Historical Society has been working with State Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s...
Macy's offering 2 stores in 1 with grand opening in Evergreen Park this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting this week, southwest suburban shoppers can find all their favorites at Macy's and then head upstairs for some deals.The department store is holding a grand opening in Evergreen Park - offering two stores in one.It will be at the shopping center at 97th and Western.The first floor is called "Market by Macy's" - a smaller version of the stores we are familiar with.The second floor is "Macy's Backstage."The company says shoppers can find clothes, products, and brands on trend but at a discount.There is a private shopping event Thursday before opening to everyone tomorrow.
Chicago named 'Best Big City' in the US
For the sixth straight year, readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine have voted Chicago the best big city in the United States.
