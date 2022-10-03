ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

Concerns arise over DC's deputy mayor living outside the District

FOX 5 released an exclusive video of D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice allegedly assaulting a man in a Gold's Gym parking lot. Arlington police revealed Chris Geldart is of Falls Church, Virginia and people are now raising concerns about why a government official is living outside the District.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
NBC Washington

2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash That Shut Down Leesburg Pike: Police

Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said. A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to the preliminary investigation. Video from the...
TYSONS, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Council approves bill to end right turns at red lights in the District

WASHINGTON - The D.C. Council on Tuesday approved a bill that would ban drivers from making right turns at red lights in the District. Councilmembers approved the Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 with a 12 to one vote during the legislative meeting. It now needs a mayoral review and a congressional review be becoming law.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

MTA temporarily shuts down and re-opens some of Baltimore's metro stops

BALTIMORE -- The Mondawmin Station metro stop was temporarily shut down "until further notice" on Tuesday night, according to the Maryland Transit Administration. Transportation officials urged people to use the city's various buses to travel to and from the West Coldspring metro stop and the Upton Station metro stop.But then the MTA re-opened the stop 25 minutes later.The transportation authority did not immediately explain why it needed to shut down the Mondawmin Station metro stop.But it did note in subsequent social media posts that the West Coldspring metro stop had been temporarily closed too—due to a power outage.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Senior citizen struck, killed by vehicle in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a female is dead after being struck by a vehicle in northwest D.C. Wednesday morning. Police responded around 5:30 a.m. near 10th and Massachusetts Avenue. The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Venancie Musabe, of Fredericksburg, Virginia. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported her to...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WUSA9

Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

21 Children, Adults Displaced in Glenmont Apartment Fire: Officials

A blaze that started on a lower-level terrace ripped through a three-story apartment building Wednesday in Glenmont, Maryland, displacing about eight families, officials said. The blaze started around 11 p.m. in the building on Glenmont Circle, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. The homes are near Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road — less than a half-mile from a fire station. Crews from that station were first on the scene.
GLENMONT, MD

