Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
‘He’s Our Quarterback’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reassures Commitment to Davis Mills
HOUSTON — In the months leading up to the 2022 season, the Houston Texans had a simple plan for second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Under new head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, the organization had given Mills an entire season to prove that he could be the franchise quarterback for the future.
QBs Beware: Weaver Wants More
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have been without Pro Bowler Harold Landry all season. They’ve been without Bud Dupree for the better part of three games, and Ola Adeniyi for has missed the last two. But as the team readies for Sunday’s game in Washington, an edge rusher...
Week 5 NFL Player Props to Target
As the NFL season progresses, oddsmakers begin to tighten point spreads. This makes it more difficult for bettors to build bankrolls. Just look at the Week 5 betting board. Six of the this week’s 16 games feature lines at SI Sportsbook of seven points or more, including the largest spread of the season at 15.5 points (Steelers-Bills).
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
NFL Week 5 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Feel the excitement as the NFL season moves on, chronologically, from Week 4 to Week 5! Things start off with the Broncos and Colts limping into a Thursday Night Football matchup, but there are plenty of intriguing matchups to follow on Sunday. The headliner is Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Burrow...
Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe ‘Comfortable’ as Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.
KC Chiefs’ Harrison Butker continues to miss practice. Here’s the latest update
The Harrison Butker Watch continues for another day. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Butker (left-ankle sprain) would not practice Thursday ahead of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “He’s still kind of working with that, the ankle sprain, just getting the...
Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored
The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
Rams QB Stafford Facing Tough Test Against Stifling Cowboys Defense
To say that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has enjoyed his time in the ‘City of Angels' might be an understatement. After being acquired by the Rams in a package (containing ex-Rams quarterback Jared Goff) in March 2021, Stafford led his new team to a Super Bowl championship in his first season in Los Angeles.
Bottom Three QB? Texans QB Davis Mills Ranked Low in Latest QB Rankings
The Houston Texans find themselves amid a rebuild, as they look to return to contending for not only the AFC South but an AFC championship as well. As the rebuild continues, one major question mark looms for the Texans in terms of their future plans, and it surrounds the quarterback position.
Packers-Giants Thursday Injury Report: Amos Returns
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After suffering a concussion last week against New England, Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos appears on track to make a 72nd consecutive start on Sunday against the New York Giants. Amos returned to practice on Thursday. Officially, he remains in the concussion protocol; physical...
After nearly complete victory, here’s how Chiefs can get better: SportsBeat KC podcast
After convincing victories like the one the Chiefs engineered in Week 4 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coaches look for nits to pick. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we give Chiefs coach Andy Reid a hand with that. Beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell, columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff share the areas that, in their estimation, still need some attention.
Maybe Russell Wilson Deserves More Blame Than We Realized
Whether or not Russell Wilson saw it this way, a trade from Seattle to anywhere else was always going to be the biggest risk of his career. How lucky we would all be, if taking a massive leap of faith in our personal lives could also come with $124 million in guaranteed money.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
Brady wins Week 4, Allen stays 1st, Tua slips in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings
BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 4 AND LEAPS INTO TOP 5, BILLS’ ALLEN HOLDS SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady scored a Week 4-winning 54.25-point game even in defeat to catapult from 16th place to No. 5 while Buffalo’s Josh Allen weathered a subpar game to hold onto the season lead in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Brady is the reigning champion from 2021. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, knocked from the Cincinnati game with a concussion and out indefinitely, spills from second place to No. 6. Replacement Teddy Bridgewater climbs two spots to No. 36. This is the 25th season of the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired. The first ever season winner was Steve Young of the 49ers. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Our updated top 25 for 2022:
Jaguars vs. Texans: 5 Pressing Questions on Key AFC South Battle
With the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) set to host their second AFC South divisional bout this weekend in the form of the Houston Texans (0-3-1), there is a chance to build some momentum in the division and build a gap between opposing teams. To preview this week's big game, we spoke...
Mike Tomlin Expects Mitch Trubisky to Contribute Despite Benching
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.
Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
