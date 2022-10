After a week in Mississippi, the PGA Tour’s best are westward bound for Sin City. TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, ranked No. 4 last year on Golfweek’s Best list of private courses in Nevada, plays host to the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open this week, and will play to 7,255 yards with a par of 71.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO