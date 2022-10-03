ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD bomb squad responds to suspicious item near 6th Street Bridge

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288jwo_0iKaWZmc00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – The Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad responded near the 6th Street Bridge Monday following a report of a suspicious item.

Officials responded to the 2400 block of 8th Street. The bridge has since closed, according to FOX L.A.

The department said the call regarding the suspicious item came in around 12:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

