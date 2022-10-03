Read full article on original website
Breakthrough Infusion Therapy from Las Vegas-Based RESET IV
NAD+ IV BREAKTHROUGH IS IN-DEMAND ACROSS THE U.S. WITH RESET IV. NAD+ has quickly become one of the most requested IV infusion therapies for RESET IV’s wellness-conscious clients across America. NAD is short for a scientific name with a powerful punch. RESET IV medical experts know it as Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide. NAD+ is found in every cell in our body, and it’s involved in hundreds of metabolic processes.[1] Like so many other chemical elements, we lose NAD as we age. The good news? Research on Alzheimer’s patients indicates NAD therapy can help protect patients’ mental clarity, muscular function, and overall health.[2] Recommended treatment includes initial daily intravenous therapy over four days to two weeks depending on the goal of each patient, and their condition. Maintenance therapy may also be recommended.[3]
NAIOP Southern Nevada Announces 2023 Developing Leaders Institute Class
LAS VEGAS – NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, has announced the 2023 Developing Leaders Institute (DLI) class. NAIOP Southern Nevada’s 2023 DLI class include:. Micah Durham, Nevada General Construction. Morgan Elson,...
GREENSPEAKe Brings New Era Public Relations Offerings to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (October 5, 2022)-Green. speake Communications and Solutions, a public relations firm for the new era, is bringing innovative communications and sustainability solutions to Las Vegas enterprises starting this fall. Launched in 2022 by veteran Southern Nevada journalist Jeffrey Meehan, Greenspeake is innovating Las Vegas’ communication market by intermixing...
Nonprofit in Clark County Receives Grant to Help Fund Continued Efforts to Assist Young, Pregnant and Homeless Women
HENDERSON, Nev. – Living Grace Homes, a nonprofit organization in Clark County that provides safe haven for young, pregnant and homeless women between the ages of 14-24 years old, is pleased to announce the receipt of a Maternity Group Housing Grant by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The grant of $749,997 will provide funding for Living Grace Homes to continue and expand their services which provide for the immediate and future needs of young, women in need.
Nevada State College President Dr. Derionne P. Pollard to Keynote Women of Distinction Awards on Oct. 25
Dr. DeRionne Pollard, president of Nevada State College, will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2022 Women of Distinction Awards (WODA) luncheon event, hosted by the National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada (NAWBO) on Oct. 25, 2022. WODA honors the achievement of women in business. This year’s...
LVMPD Reality Based Training Center Receives $500,000 Commitment From Las Vegas Sands Through Sands Cares Reality Based Training Center Receives $500,000 Commitment From Las Vegas Sands Through Sands Cares
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation announces it has received $250,000 contribution, the first installment of a total $500,000 commitment, from Las Vegas Sands’ community engagement program – Sands Cares — for construction of phase one of the LVMPD Reality Based Training Center on the campus of the Joint Emergency Training Institute at 7370 E Carey Road in Las Vegas.
CSN Department of Fine Arts Music Program Presents a Special Opera Event “What a Wonderful Year 2020 Will Be”
The Music Program at the College of Southern Nevada will present What A Wonderful Year 2020 Will Be, an original opera written by Dr. Mark Wherry which debuts at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 4th with performances scheduled November 5, 10 and 12 at 7 P.M. in the Nicholas J. Horn Theater at the North Las Vegas campus.
Foundry and Red Square Have Joined Forces to Create Good Giant, the Largest Gaming-Focused Creative Agency in the Country
MOBILE, Ala. and RENO, Nev. (Oct. 5, 2022) — With decades of combined experience in integrated advertising, marketing and strategic communications, Nevada-based Foundry and Alabama-based Red Square Agency have merged to create the largest gaming-focused creative agency in the country, Good Giant. “Good Giant delivers large agency resources, depth...
Groundbreaking of Helios Medical Campus Highlights Bright Future for North Las Vegas
The development team from Pacific Group and community leaders from the City of North Las Vegas officially broke ground on the new Helios Health and Wellness Campus, kicking off a new era of economic development and job creation that will result in a transformative campus and economic hub to serve the growing population of North Las Vegas.
GO PURPLE with Marsy’s Law for NV and Advocacy Events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Marsy’s Law is urging Nevadans to GO PURPLE in support of domestic violence victims and survivors, everywhere. Marsy’s Law for Nevada was approved by voters in 2018 and created Constitutional protections for victims through the judicial process. Among those protected are Nevadans victimized by domestic violence.
Northcap Commercial Arranges Sale of 610 and 612 S. 11th St Apartments for $1,125,000
This transaction closed on September 6th, 2022. Northcap Commercial represented the Seller, Pila De Oro LLC, on this sale. Northcap is a Las Vegas-based, international real estate company focused on acquisition, brokerage and property management. Founded by John Tippins, the company offers an array of services extending into residential and commercial property management, sales and advisory roles. As a brokerage, Northcap’s team has closed on nearly $3.5 billion in transactions. Northcap is a premier real estate operator that holds the distinction of being named to Forbes Travel Guide. Northcap is also actively involved in their home community with the Downtown Las Vegas Alliance, Fremont Street East Entertainment District, the City of Las Vegas, the UNLV College of Business Board, UNLV Advisory Board and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley.
Henderson Symphony Orchestra to Perform Free ‘the Princess Bride’ Movie Concert on Water Street Plaza
Henderson, NEV – The Henderson Symphony Orchestra (HSO) in partnership with the City of Henderson (COH) presents its upcoming movie concert, “The Princess Bride” In Concert at the Water Street Plaza on October 7 at 8 p.m. Admission is free. Celebrate the fantasy film’s 35th anniversary with...
Las Vegas Area Home Prices Hold Steady After Three-Month Slide
A report released Thursday by Las Vegas REALTORS® (LVR) shows local home prices holding steady after declining for three straight months, with fewer properties selling and more available for sale. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service...
