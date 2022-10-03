ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

nevadabusiness.com

Breakthrough Infusion Therapy from Las Vegas-Based RESET IV

NAD+ IV BREAKTHROUGH IS IN-DEMAND ACROSS THE U.S. WITH RESET IV. NAD+ has quickly become one of the most requested IV infusion therapies for RESET IV’s wellness-conscious clients across America. NAD is short for a scientific name with a powerful punch. RESET IV medical experts know it as Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide. NAD+ is found in every cell in our body, and it’s involved in hundreds of metabolic processes.[1] Like so many other chemical elements, we lose NAD as we age. The good news? Research on Alzheimer’s patients indicates NAD therapy can help protect patients’ mental clarity, muscular function, and overall health.[2] Recommended treatment includes initial daily intravenous therapy over four days to two weeks depending on the goal of each patient, and their condition. Maintenance therapy may also be recommended.[3]
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

NAIOP Southern Nevada Announces 2023 Developing Leaders Institute Class

LAS VEGAS – NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, has announced the 2023 Developing Leaders Institute (DLI) class. NAIOP Southern Nevada’s 2023 DLI class include:. Micah Durham, Nevada General Construction. Morgan Elson,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

GREENSPEAKe Brings New Era Public Relations Offerings to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (October 5, 2022)-Green. speake Communications and Solutions, a public relations firm for the new era, is bringing innovative communications and sustainability solutions to Las Vegas enterprises starting this fall. Launched in 2022 by veteran Southern Nevada journalist Jeffrey Meehan, Greenspeake is innovating Las Vegas’ communication market by intermixing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Nonprofit in Clark County Receives Grant to Help Fund Continued Efforts to Assist Young, Pregnant and Homeless Women

HENDERSON, Nev. – Living Grace Homes, a nonprofit organization in Clark County that provides safe haven for young, pregnant and homeless women between the ages of 14-24 years old, is pleased to announce the receipt of a Maternity Group Housing Grant by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The grant of $749,997 will provide funding for Living Grace Homes to continue and expand their services which provide for the immediate and future needs of young, women in need.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

LVMPD Reality Based Training Center Receives $500,000 Commitment From Las Vegas Sands Through Sands Cares

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation announces it has received $250,000 contribution, the first installment of a total $500,000 commitment, from Las Vegas Sands’ community engagement program – Sands Cares — for construction of phase one of the LVMPD Reality Based Training Center on the campus of the Joint Emergency Training Institute at 7370 E Carey Road in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Foundry and Red Square Have Joined Forces to Create Good Giant, the Largest Gaming-Focused Creative Agency in the Country

MOBILE, Ala. and RENO, Nev. (Oct. 5, 2022) — With decades of combined experience in integrated advertising, marketing and strategic communications, Nevada-based Foundry and Alabama-based Red Square Agency have merged to create the largest gaming-focused creative agency in the country, Good Giant. “Good Giant delivers large agency resources, depth...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

GO PURPLE with Marsy's Law for NV and Advocacy Events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Marsy’s Law is urging Nevadans to GO PURPLE in support of domestic violence victims and survivors, everywhere. Marsy’s Law for Nevada was approved by voters in 2018 and created Constitutional protections for victims through the judicial process. Among those protected are Nevadans victimized by domestic violence.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Northcap Commercial Arranges Sale of 610 and 612 S. 11th St Apartments for $1,125,000

This transaction closed on September 6th, 2022. Northcap Commercial represented the Seller, Pila De Oro LLC, on this sale. Northcap is a Las Vegas-based, international real estate company focused on acquisition, brokerage and property management. Founded by John Tippins, the company offers an array of services extending into residential and commercial property management, sales and advisory roles. As a brokerage, Northcap’s team has closed on nearly $3.5 billion in transactions. Northcap is a premier real estate operator that holds the distinction of being named to Forbes Travel Guide. Northcap is also actively involved in their home community with the Downtown Las Vegas Alliance, Fremont Street East Entertainment District, the City of Las Vegas, the UNLV College of Business Board, UNLV Advisory Board and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Las Vegas Area Home Prices Hold Steady After Three-Month Slide

A report released Thursday by Las Vegas REALTORS® (LVR) shows local home prices holding steady after declining for three straight months, with fewer properties selling and more available for sale. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service...
LAS VEGAS, NV

