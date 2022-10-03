Read full article on original website
Miami volleyball’s comeback effort falls short against rival Florida State
The University of Miami volleyball team fell to in-state rival Florida State, 3-2, on Wednesday night at Tully Gymnasium. Miami is now under .500 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) for the first time since the 2020 season after dropping its second straight match. After losing the first two sets,...
Column: Miami football has chance to turn season around
Miami’s most recent loss against Middle Tennessee State may be one of the worst losses the program has ever suffered. When arriving for their press conferences after the loss, guard Jalen Rivers, safety Kamren Kinchens, defensive end Jahfari Harvey, center Jakai Clark and head coach Mario Cristobal had the same look of despair and disappointment.
Satisfy that sweet tooth: Seven Miami bakeries to try
We all have those moments where we crave something sweet. Luckily, Miami is one of the best cities to find dessert. With so many options available, The Miami Hurricane has compiled a list of bakeries with desserts worth trying. Fireman Derek’s. If you want the best of an over-the-top,...
Students participate in Gandhi Day of Service on its 20th anniversary
Students at the University of Miami live in a beautified bubble of palm trees, glass buildings and lush landscaping. However, some students tend to overlook that just outside of the university, there are local communities in need. This year’s National Gandhi Day of Service, on its 20th anniversary, provided students with the opportunity to serve these communities.
