What to make of that game, an ugly win for the Colts? IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins break down the 12-9 Indianapolis win over the Denver Broncos, the good and the bad, focusing on the offensive line’s continued struggles and the reality that all of the other good developments the Colts have going don’t matter much until the offensive line gets better. This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts get ugly 12-9 OT win over Broncos

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 MINUTES AGO