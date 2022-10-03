ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Saint Joseph County, IN
WIBC.com

Democrat, Libertarian Congressional Candidates Debate In Northern Indiana, Republican Declines Invite

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A debate between congressional candidates in one of Indiana’s northern districts took place Tuesday night. The debate was between Democratic challenger Paul Steury and Libertarian challenger William Henry. The Republican nominee, Rudy Yakym, was also invited to attend the debate but declined. Yakym was chosen to take the Republican nomination after the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski earlier this year.
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites October 2022

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 State Road 2, LaPorte, IN 46350. *This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County. Friday, October 7, 2022 – Marshall County. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies...
22 WSBT

Operation Education: Fewer children and teens getting immunized

State data shows fewer kids and teens are up to date on their required school immunizations. Worldwide, an estimated 25 million children have missed their childhood vaccinations over the past year. There is concern this is putting children at risk for serious illness. Local Numbers. Student health information is protected...
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
wrtv.com

Organizers say there has been a spike in new Indiana voters

INDIANAPOLIS — We're just over a week from the deadline to register to vote — Tuesday, October 11. "It’s a hard deadline for Indiana. After that, that’s it," said Dr. Chad Kinsella, a Political Science Professor at Ball State. Organizers say this year, they have seen...
22 WSBT

Winter approaches, INDOT looking for plow drivers

It may be sunny and 70 today, but we all know a winter wallop will be here before we know it. And that means making room for plow drivers once the snow starts to fall. Right now, highway departments want to make sure they have enough drivers to handle winter operations.
fox2detroit.com

Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
horseandrider.com

Two More Horses Test Positive for EEE in Indiana

On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.
wfft.com

Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
