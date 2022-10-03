Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Clerk being investigated by Indiana State Police
The St. Joseph County Clerk is being investigated by Indiana State Police after surveillance video showed her entering a secure ballot storage room by herself just days before the May primary election. By law, when entering the secure ballot storage room in an particular county a member of each political...
WNDU
SJC Board of County Commissioners calls for separate, third party investigation following Rita Glenn investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A resolution passed on Tuesday will help the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners ensure trust and transparency in the voting process this November. “The way it’s been handled so much through the Clerk’s office and not through the absentee voter board is potentially a...
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners opens "election integrity" investigation
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — An investigation into "election integrity". That's what the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners opened today. All of this as a result of a video showing County Clerk, Rita Glenn, allegedly entered a ballot storage room alone and threw away items. Glenn's attorney...
Deputies, FBI track 1995 murder suspect to Mexico
The killing of a man whose body was dumped near a vineyard near Decatur more than 25 years ago was never a mystery, the Van Buren County sheriff said on Wednesday. They identified the suspected killer almost immediately. It was just a matter of finding him.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on governor, secretary of state, attorney general races -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election. Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just...
WIBC.com
Democrat, Libertarian Congressional Candidates Debate In Northern Indiana, Republican Declines Invite
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A debate between congressional candidates in one of Indiana’s northern districts took place Tuesday night. The debate was between Democratic challenger Paul Steury and Libertarian challenger William Henry. The Republican nominee, Rudy Yakym, was also invited to attend the debate but declined. Yakym was chosen to take the Republican nomination after the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski earlier this year.
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites October 2022
10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 State Road 2, LaPorte, IN 46350. *This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County. Friday, October 7, 2022 – Marshall County. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies...
WISH-TV
Indiana police: 1 airlifted to hospital after passenger vehicle crashes into semi
BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle that left one person airlifted to the hospital. The crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 westbound near the 23 mile-marker. That’s at the State Road 59 interchange that leads to Brazil.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Fewer children and teens getting immunized
State data shows fewer kids and teens are up to date on their required school immunizations. Worldwide, an estimated 25 million children have missed their childhood vaccinations over the past year. There is concern this is putting children at risk for serious illness. Local Numbers. Student health information is protected...
Hurricane Ian flooded vehicles will soon be sold in Indiana
Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian will soon be cleaned up and sold in Indiana and other states, to unsuspecting car buyers.
indianapublicradio.org
Polling for U.S. Senate seat in Indiana is tight. Campaign contributions are worlds apart
With Indiana’s general election roughly one month away, some polling shows Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott in a tight race against incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young. But according to the group Open Secrets, which tracks money in politics, Young has raised over twenty times what McDermott has in...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
wrtv.com
Organizers say there has been a spike in new Indiana voters
INDIANAPOLIS — We're just over a week from the deadline to register to vote — Tuesday, October 11. "It’s a hard deadline for Indiana. After that, that’s it," said Dr. Chad Kinsella, a Political Science Professor at Ball State. Organizers say this year, they have seen...
22 WSBT
Winter approaches, INDOT looking for plow drivers
It may be sunny and 70 today, but we all know a winter wallop will be here before we know it. And that means making room for plow drivers once the snow starts to fall. Right now, highway departments want to make sure they have enough drivers to handle winter operations.
WISH-TV
Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after Florida declines help following hurricane
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana National Guard says that Florida will reimburse $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with hurricane relief were turned away. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade returned to Indiana after the Florida National Guard turned away their help.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
horseandrider.com
Two More Horses Test Positive for EEE in Indiana
On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.
wfft.com
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
