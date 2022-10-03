Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Mason teen helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Rescue crews are searching door to door for survivors or victims of hurricane Ian. Many people across Michigan are doing what they can to help, including one teen who is originally from Mason. “It was pretty scary,” said Lucas Leibrand. Leibrand, 18, moved from Mason...
Light or blight? Michigan woman told no more decorations
A Haslett holiday hallmark is no more, following complaints and a cease and desist letter.
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Michigan’s official Christmas tree hails from St. Johns
The tree was picked by Michigan's Department of Technology, Management and Budget, and is the first state tree to be picked out of Clinton County.
WILX-TV
Halloween costumes for children with disabilities being sold at Meijer
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Halloween is a holiday that many kids look forward to. Now, kids with disabilities are getting a chance to fully enjoy trick-or-treating thanks to a Michigan-based store. Meijer is selling costumes that are easier for kids to put on and take off. The costumes are...
nbc25news.com
FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
Michigan state parks seeking entrepreneurs to run food trucks, other concessions
LANSING, MICH. -- Food trucks, a riding stable, park stores and beach concessions are just a few of the business opportunities currently available at Michigan state parks through the Department of Natural Resources. The Michigan DNR this week announced new concessionaire opportunities at eight state parks and recreation areas. State...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
WILX-TV
Mental health services shortage impacting Mid-Michigan families
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “To not get the support that you need to get your child help so that they can get past their mental illness, is devastating,” said Rachel Murray when reflecting on finding her son mental health services. “It’s traumatizing in its own way”
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Detroit News
Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker
A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
Think COVID-19 is Not a Thing Anymore in Michigan? Think Again
If you think COVID-19 is gone in Michigan and things are back to normal, think again because last week alone nearly 13,000 new cases were reported. Is the pandemic over? That was the question my son asked me recently me. At first, I wanted to say yes, but I had to think about that answer plus do a little research before giving him one.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
WILX-TV
Michigan Retailers Association to hold ‘Buy Nearby’ Weekend Oct. 7-9
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shops and stores across Michigan will join the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) on Oct. 7-9 in celebration of Buy Nearby. Many retailers will be offering special merchandise or sales and the chance for one lucky shopper to win a $250 gift card by posting a photo while shopping local and tagging the MRA’s Buy Nearby page on social media. The store where the photo was taken will also win a $250 gift card. Additional photo contest information can be found HERE.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
radioresultsnetwork.com
This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula
The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
