ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Mason teen helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Rescue crews are searching door to door for survivors or victims of hurricane Ian. Many people across Michigan are doing what they can to help, including one teen who is originally from Mason. “It was pretty scary,” said Lucas Leibrand. Leibrand, 18, moved from Mason...
MASON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Mason, MI
Ingham County, MI
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Ingham County, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Society
Ingham County, MI
Lifestyle
nbc25news.com

FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
HOMER, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hurricanes#Michigan Humane Societies#Hurricane Ian#Pepper#Verhougstraete
WILX-TV

Mental health services shortage impacting Mid-Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “To not get the support that you need to get your child help so that they can get past their mental illness, is devastating,” said Rachel Murray when reflecting on finding her son mental health services. “It’s traumatizing in its own way”
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker

A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Think COVID-19 is Not a Thing Anymore in Michigan? Think Again

If you think COVID-19 is gone in Michigan and things are back to normal, think again because last week alone nearly 13,000 new cases were reported. Is the pandemic over? That was the question my son asked me recently me. At first, I wanted to say yes, but I had to think about that answer plus do a little research before giving him one.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan Retailers Association to hold ‘Buy Nearby’ Weekend Oct. 7-9

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shops and stores across Michigan will join the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) on Oct. 7-9 in celebration of Buy Nearby. Many retailers will be offering special merchandise or sales and the chance for one lucky shopper to win a $250 gift card by posting a photo while shopping local and tagging the MRA’s Buy Nearby page on social media. The store where the photo was taken will also win a $250 gift card. Additional photo contest information can be found HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula

The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy