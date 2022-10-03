ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 150 valley medical students receive white coats

By Manny Gomez
CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine (CHSU-COM) hosted a white coat ceremony for its largest group of medical students on Saturday, October 1 at the Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall.

The class of 2026, which consisted of over 150 medical students, received their white coats in the presence of their family and friends. The white coat ceremony signifies a rite of passage to emphasize the importance of compassionate patient care at the very start of medical training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MAnlC_0iKaU4gA00

John Graneto, DO, Dean of the CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine shared the history of the white coat and the importance of maintaining professionalism and humanism in health care careers.

“I’m very proud that our medical students represent the Central Valley populations we serve through CHSU’s and the medical community’s focused efforts on diversity, equity, and inclusion in medicine and medical education”

-John Graneto, DO Dean of the CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine now has over 350 medical students in attendance and plans to grow to approximately 600 medical students in the next couple of years.

