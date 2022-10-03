Read full article on original website
QPL's public use computers available again
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The public computers at the Quincy Public Library are once again available to use. That also means the public can fax, print, and scan documents. A public copier that has faxing capabilities is available in the library lobby, and the printing machine is in the reference department. Additionally, the document station near the library's "ASK HERE" desk provides a convenient way to scan, save, or send documents.
