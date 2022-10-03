Read full article on original website
Musk lawyers say Twitter won't accept renewed $44 billion bid for the company, ask Delaware court to halt upcoming trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Musk lawyers say Twitter won't accept renewed $44 billion bid for the company, ask Delaware court to halt upcoming trial. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence
NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
Fifth death from Hurricane Ian reported in N.C.
North Carolina officials are attributing a fifth death to Hurricane Ian. A 24-year-old man died after his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in Moore County, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Over the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said four people had died during the storm. Ian brought...
Churches challenge New York's ban on guns in sensitive locations
More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Brandon Williams and Francis Conole wage close race for NY-22
Republican Brandon Williams draws 45% of support from voters in New York's 22nd Congressional District compared to the 40% of voters backing his Democratic opponent, Francis Conole, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Tuesday found. The district in Central New York, comprising Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and part of Oswego...
New York Democrats tout CHIPS Act in big week of tech manufacturing project announcements as Election Day nears
With the midterm elections just over a month away and concerns about the economy atop voters’ minds, New York Democrats at various office levels seized the opportunity to tout major announcements in technological manufacturing projects this week in several parts of the state, as well as the legislation instrumental in making those projects possible.
New York legislation would clarify uncertainty over reenactments, 21 gun salutes
YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. -- Roughly 20% of Old Fort Niagara's revenue is derived from large events with historical reenactments. Executive Director Robert Emerson said with things like admissions, concessions and gift shop sales, it adds up to about $200,000 a year. "If that piece is missing, we're going to be in...
Hochul touts guns off streets; Zeldin receives more police endorsements
A pair of digital ads were released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign touting her administration's efforts to reduce gun violence and, separately, her support for abortion rights. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign, meanwhile, announced yet another law enforcement endorsement, his 28th so far of the campaign as he continues...
More New York Democrats call for small farm suspension from overtime threshold reduction
Democratic state lawmakers who initially supported reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours are suggesting ways to ease the burden of the coming change on small farmers. They joined a handful of other upstate Democrats on Tuesday to highlight their concerns about state Labor Department Commissioner Roberta...
Cost of living, social issues take center stage in race for NY-23
The race for New York's 23rd Congressional District is taking shape with crime, abortion and the cost of living taking center stage in the faceoff between Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nick Langworthy. The redesigned district stretches from Chemung County in the Southern Tier to the suburbs of Erie...
As cash pours into Maine governor’s race, pundits say other factors may determine outcome
To become governor, you need enough money to be competitive, but not so much that you can’t spend it all by Election Day. With two well-known, longtime politicians on Maine’s ballot — and one unknown longshot — the money race is important, political pundits say, but it’s not likely to be the deciding factor in the race.
Spectrum News 1 debate preview: Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd
This week, just days before our exclusive and only U.S. Senate debate between Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd, we bring on two of the state’s top political consultants to break down the race and what we can expect. Paul Shumaker represents both current U.S. Senators and Morgan Jackson represents Gov. Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein.
Legal action eyed after DEC's last-minute permit change for power plant
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is allowing Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., a crypto mining and power plant facility on Seneca Lake, an additional 3 1/2 months to install wire screens to the lake's organisms. The state had given the company five years to complete the work, but the department...
Trucking jobs are plentiful in the Capital Region
A shortage of truck drivers persists across the U.S., but three counties are trying to reverse the trend and get more drivers behind the wheel. “We have an aging population," Warren County Workforce Development Director Liza Ochsendorf said. "Baby Boomers are retiring and many of them are truck drivers.”. The...
New battery manufacturing facility coming to Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Chautauqua County will soon be home to a new battery manufacturing facility. The governor’s office says Canadian-based Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery company, will build in Ellicott, the company's first American location. The project is part of New Energy New York, a statewide effort...
