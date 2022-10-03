Read full article on original website
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding who shot and killed a 36-year-old man in the Wilkes neighborhood on Saturday. Nicholas Scott Hammann died after he was shot in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and...
Vancouver district searching all schools after employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms
Security video shows woman enter Portland family's home, sleeping on child's bed.
Reward offered for help locating suspect in Powellhurst-Gilbert murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for help locating a suspect in a Portland murder. Police say Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, 44. Follstad-Martin was found dead shortly before 8 p.m. July 15 at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard from a gunshot wound.
Portland coffee house vandalized after announcing ‘coffee with a cop’ event
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland coffee house was vandalized Wednesday morning after it announced a “coffee with a cop” event. The Portland Police Bureau was asking for information to identify the suspects. Around 2:51a.m., officers responded to a report of vandalism at the Bison Coffeehouse in the...
Reward offered information on Vancouver shooting that left man injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for help in locating the suspect or suspects in a shooting in Northeast Vancouver in August. On August 8, at about 9 p.m. VPD responded to a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and...
Over a thousand prescription refills delayed at Milwaukie pharmacy
Drive Your Tractor to School Day in Nelson County.
One-on-One with PPB Chief Chuck Lovell
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell on Wednesday addressed community concerns about police response and violent crime in rare one-on-one interviews with members of the media, admitting there is still work to do to win back the trust of the community. Since taking over as chief in...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
‘You hear gunfire and stuff’: Neighbors near Kenton Park say crime has gone up
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Homeless camps near Kenton Park have some neighbors worried, saying crime in the area has gone up. Several community members reached out to FOX 12 saying they don’t feel safe and that the city isn’t doing anything about it. We spoke with neighbors in...
Nonprofit hosting ‘No more gun violence’ block party in North Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is hosting a “No more gun violence” block party in North Portland this weekend. It’s the last of the summer series of events hosted by The Next G, a group that helps young men in the community. “It’s very important...
Award-winning Portland chef identified as bicyclist killed in crash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed Tuesday near Cleveland High School as accomplished Portland chef Sarah Pliner. At about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Pliner who was hit by a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MCSO: 2 hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies have released new information on a Wednesday officer-involved shooting near the Lloyd Center that ended with two suspects hospitalized. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy assigned to the Transit Police Division encountered a man just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NE Grand Avenue & NE Holladay Street. During the conversation, an altercation ensued for unnamed reasons, according to MCSO. A woman also became involved, at which point the shooting happened.
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting at Gresham hotel
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a hotel Thursday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites: Extended Stay Hotels in the 3000 block of Northeast 181st Avenue. Police said a guest had called the front desk to report hearing loud sounds coming from a second-story room. When management went to inspect, they saw bullet holes coming from the room and called police.
Inmates start fire inside of Clark County Jail; 2 charged with arson
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two inmates in the Clark County Jail have been charged with arson after lighting their cells on fire Tuesday. According to CCSO, the incident began around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday when inmates in a block of the jail became upset over “a disciplinary measure,” and began trying to flood the unit. After deputies put a stop to the attempts, two inmates set fire to items in their cells.
Polk County deputy narrowly misses being shot in the head by fleeing suspect: Police
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy narrowly escaped with their life early in the morning on Wednesday while trying to apprehend a fleeing suspect. Around 4:17 a.m. in Rickreall, Oregon, a deputy attempted to pull over a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche for speeding. Brandon Pruett, the driver, sped off in the car in the direction of Dallas.
NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
‘Really disappointing’: Neighbors in NE Portland describe hearing gunshots
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Just days after two deadly shootings in Portland, neighbors in one community are on edge after gunshots rang out near their homes. Neighbors near Northeast Rodney and Graham streets say flashing police lights and sirens used to be uncommon in their neighborhood. However, it seems like no area is safe from the crime they say is spreading all over Portland.
Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning Gresham house fire
Vancouver district searching all schools after employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms. Security video shows woman enter Portland family's home, sleeping on child's bed.
Heavy police response to officer involved shooting in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A heavy police response was responding to an officer-involved shooting in Portland near the Lloyd Center on Wednesday afternoon. At least 29 police units responded to the area of Northeast Grand Avenue at Northeast Holladay Street around 1:24 p.m. where the incident started. But further emergency crews responded to Northeast Grand at Weidler where the shooting happened.
Man reported missing in SW Portland found safe
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said 37-year-old Jonas Patrick Briggs walked off around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday from the area of the 8100 block of SW Barnes Road in Portland.
