The United Nations Executive Director of the World Food Programme, David Beasley, recently warned the global village we call home, with nearly eight billion of God’s people, that an urgent response is needed. He basically indicated the clock is ticking if we are to avoid massive starvation. As first reported by The Associated Press in its interview with Mr. Beasley, the need for food stuffs worldwide now stands at “345 million” (approximately 9-10% of the global population). ...

RELIGION ・ 21 MINUTES AGO