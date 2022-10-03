Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation to Hold Drinking Water Polluters Accountable
Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation (S.8763A/A.9824A) allowing local water authorities to take legal action against drinking water polluters for claims that were previously barred due to the statute of limitations. Local water authorities may generally only file legal claims against companies within three years of when misconduct or contamination occurred.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cost of living, social issues take center stage in race for NY-23
The race for New York's 23rd Congressional District is taking shape with crime, abortion and the cost of living taking center stage in the faceoff between Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nick Langworthy. The redesigned district stretches from Chemung County in the Southern Tier to the suburbs of Erie...
buffalorising.com
NYS Safe Streets Coalition urges Governor Hochul to sign bill that would further empower municipalities.
NYS Safe Streets Coalition, of which GObike Buffalo is a part, is looking for answers as to why a bill – to significantly increase state funding when municipalities implement Complete Streets changes to their streets and roadways, making it easier for municipalities to do so – has not been signed into law. The bill was successfully passed by both houses, but has been sitting on the Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk since June, with nary a word from her office.
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
cnycentral.com
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul touts guns off streets; Zeldin receives more police endorsements
A pair of digital ads were released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign touting her administration's efforts to reduce gun violence and, separately, her support for abortion rights. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign, meanwhile, announced yet another law enforcement endorsement, his 28th so far of the campaign as he continues...
Draft resolution requests State to repeal Conceal Carry Improvement Act
(WETM) – The New York State Conceal Carry Improvement Act is getting opposition from municipal government. Schuyler County is now joining Steuben County and a host of other counties across the state in opposition of the stringent requirements imposed by the new law. Attorney Steven Getman states “The ink was not even dry in the […]
Church group sues New York State on gun law restrictions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State's revised concealed carry gun permit law — which was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers earlier this year to address the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which struck down the previous state law — is now facing a new legal challenge.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Churches challenge New York's ban on guns in sensitive locations
More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Heating aid is coming along with higher bills this winter
New York lawmakers at the state and federal level over the last several weeks have touted the millions of dollars in available assistance for people who are struggling to heat their homes this winter. Highlighting the availability of the money is not necessarily new. But the urgency public officials have...
New York State Health Officials Warn That Flu Is Spreading Aggressively
Brace yourself for what could be a bad flu season. New York Health officials are speaking out and warning residents that influenza is spreading early and aggressively, already. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said,. With the early and aggressive spread of influenza, the annual flu shot...
spectrumlocalnews.com
More New York Democrats call for small farm suspension from overtime threshold reduction
Democratic state lawmakers who initially supported reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours are suggesting ways to ease the burden of the coming change on small farmers. They joined a handful of other upstate Democrats on Tuesday to highlight their concerns about state Labor Department Commissioner Roberta...
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America
One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
Gov. Hochul announces first steps to convert State Route 17 into Interstate 86
She says work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of the roadway to interstate standards. Public outreach and involvement efforts are expected to begin early next year.
See how your school performed on 2022 New York State reading exam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City released the results of state reading and math exams from this past spring, the first time for many families to receive state test results for their children in the last few years. The city Department of Education (DOE) released data on the...
WKBW-TV
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York. “Our...
Doctors worry not enough people getting bivalent COVID boosters
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- There's a push to get boosted on Long Island following a surge in COVID deaths over the summer.While a new booster is ready, local health officials say not many people are getting them, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday. The Vaxmobile was out in Mineola - catching eyes and offering the brand new bivalent booster. "I was passing by. I was coming from the courthouse," said Marie Jokum, who made a beeline for her COVID booster after learning the latest startling statistics.COVID deaths from June to September this year nearly doubled compared to 2021 and tripled over 2020. "COVID...
spectrumlocalnews.com
U.S. judge says multiple parts of New York's new gun licensing, carrying rules are unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. judge says multiple parts of New York's new gun licensing, carrying rules are unconstitutional. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
