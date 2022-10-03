ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation to Hold Drinking Water Polluters Accountable

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation (S.8763A/A.9824A) allowing local water authorities to take legal action against drinking water polluters for claims that were previously barred due to the statute of limitations. Local water authorities may generally only file legal claims against companies within three years of when misconduct or contamination occurred.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cost of living, social issues take center stage in race for NY-23

The race for New York's 23rd Congressional District is taking shape with crime, abortion and the cost of living taking center stage in the faceoff between Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nick Langworthy. The redesigned district stretches from Chemung County in the Southern Tier to the suburbs of Erie...
ELECTIONS
buffalorising.com

NYS Safe Streets Coalition urges Governor Hochul to sign bill that would further empower municipalities.

NYS Safe Streets Coalition, of which GObike Buffalo is a part, is looking for answers as to why a bill – to significantly increase state funding when municipalities implement Complete Streets changes to their streets and roadways, making it easier for municipalities to do so – has not been signed into law. The bill was successfully passed by both houses, but has been sitting on the Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk since June, with nary a word from her office.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul touts guns off streets; Zeldin receives more police endorsements

A pair of digital ads were released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign touting her administration's efforts to reduce gun violence and, separately, her support for abortion rights. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign, meanwhile, announced yet another law enforcement endorsement, his 28th so far of the campaign as he continues...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Churches challenge New York's ban on guns in sensitive locations

More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
RELIGION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Heating aid is coming along with higher bills this winter

New York lawmakers at the state and federal level over the last several weeks have touted the millions of dollars in available assistance for people who are struggling to heat their homes this winter. Highlighting the availability of the money is not necessarily new. But the urgency public officials have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America

One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
POLITICS
94.3 Lite FM

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Doctors worry not enough people getting bivalent COVID boosters

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- There's a push to get boosted on Long Island following a surge in COVID deaths over the summer.While a new booster is ready, local health officials say not many people are getting them, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday. The Vaxmobile was out in Mineola - catching eyes and offering the brand new bivalent booster. "I was passing by. I was coming from the courthouse," said Marie Jokum, who made a beeline for her COVID booster after learning the latest startling statistics.COVID deaths from June to September this year nearly doubled compared to 2021 and tripled over 2020.   "COVID...
MINEOLA, NY

