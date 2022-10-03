Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
This tent-inspired wireless charging dock adds a touch of liveliness to your tabletop
Working as a charger, multiport hub, and even a wire-organizer, ‘HUT on the reeds’ by Yeeun Son is a quirkily designed piece of tech that explores the intersection between tech and decor… or ‘techor’. It styles itself as a hut, or rather a simplified version...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Cefla launches website with sensory experience to showcase ceramic options
Cefla Group launched www.ceflafinishing-ceramic.com, a new website dedicated to ceramic surface decoration. The company says the website is an “evocative virtual space” conceived to describe the new ceramic borders in the design field and the cutting-edge solutions by Cefla Finishing Business Unit. The cutting-edge solutions aim to meet...
yankodesign.com
V-MAG modular combination card holder is a multi-tool marvel for EDC lovers
Card holders have become quite the fascination for Everyday Carry or EDC fans. These slim accessories promise easy access to your most important plastic cards, and some even have space to keep your money from literally flying away. Their minimalist designs and small sizes, however, can also work against them, especially when it comes to accessing what’s inside or offering more value for your money. Cramming even just three cards in the same small space can make it even more difficult to pick the right one when you need it in a hurry. Keeping this compact card-sized accessory with you all the time can also be a bit of a hassle, especially when they tend to jiggle loosely in your pocket or even get lost. If you’ve been dreaming of a card holder that can do it all, then this metal card holder system is perfect for you, offering a wallet-sized dream come true for EDC fans.
yankodesign.com
Pro BFG modular controller for PS5 is tailored for fighting games, turns into Xbox configuration without much fuss
Fighting game enthusiasts who always wanted a bit more out of their Sony DualSense have got their wish granted in the form of a wireless controller. This is the officially licensed gamepad for PS5, PS4 and PC (X-Input) controller that brings swappable analog sticks and directional pads to the equation. It comes at a perfect time since Street Fighter 6 is set to reveal next year.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 LEGO creations that LEGO lovers should definitely try building at home
Remember when we spent our summer vacations and free time after school fiddling around with LEGO blocks, and sometimes painfully stepping on them with our feet? Fun times, right? But, LEGO is no more considered child’s play! Master builders, artists, and LEGO enthusiasts all over the world are creating impressive LEGO builds that’ll blow your minds away. They are a result of their hours of dedication, attention to detail, hard work, and creativity. They can be considered works of art, and I love scrolling through these creations, admiring them, and feeling an intense surge of satisfaction at their perfection. And, we’ve curated the best of the lot for you to drool and go gaga over!
10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space
Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
I transformed my bathroom on a budget – and I only used IKEA buys and now it’s way more organised
A WOMAN has managed to transform her drab dreary bathroom into a luxury oasis of calm using Items from IKEA and on a budget of just £100. Using the handle home by_amy, the DIY Interior design enthusiast shared her amazing finds that gave her bathroom a stunning makeover. The...
5 Tips For Choosing The Right Style Kitchen To Match Your Home's Aesthetic
Your kitchen is an important room, so the style should match the other spaces. Here are 5 tips for choosing a kitchen style to match your home's aesthetic.
yankodesign.com
This three-way pencil sharpener lets you connect small pencils by screwing them together
Have you ever tried writing with a small pencil? Honest to god, it’s a mighty struggle. Small pencils are cute and can fit right behind your ear, but they’re a usability nightmare… although Wang Cheng has a nifty solution to this problem. Just connect a small pencil to a larger one like cabins on a train. Cheng’s Eco-Friendly Pencil Sharpener lets you do just that. With three sharpening areas, Cheng’s design lets you conventionally sharpen a pencil as well as thread or tap them, turning them into wooden screws that can then be screwed into one another.
Parachute just launched a timeless living room collection, and it’s as good as we had hoped
Parachute is known for its bedding and mattresses, sure, but now it’s coming for the rest of our rooms as well: The brand just launched its first living room furniture collection, and it’s just as gorgeous as the Parachute goods we know and love. Think California modern meets timeless Danish mid century lines, and you’ve got a good idea of the aesthetics ahead.
yankodesign.com
This wooden table lamp is like a timeless antique that breaks away from the trend
We’ve seen plenty of lamp designs here at Yanko Design, and given the current design trends, many of them fall under the category of minimalism. There are a few that do break the mold, splurging on different shapes and accents, but most would still be considered modern designs. There’s nothing wrong with those designs, of course, but there’s a chance of oversaturating the market with plenty of similar designs. Once in a while, it’s refreshing to see something different, even if it’s something old. Old doesn’t always mean outdated, after all, and they can even be sources of inspiration for modern designs. This wooden lamp, for example, definitely has modern technologies at work inside it, but it still carries a certain timelessness in its appearance that gives it a unique and undeniable charm.
yankodesign.com
Gatorade launches a smart-bottle that lets you track your daily hydration levels
“It’s the world’s first smart squeeze bottle”, the company says. Dubbed the Smart Gx Bottle, this one-of-a-kind smart drinking vessel leverages the power of decades of data from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute to help athletes stay hydrated. It provides daily hydration recommendations and tracking capabilities with a light-up cap that reminds athletes of their daily recommended hydration goals and their progress in real-time.
yankodesign.com
These Japanese geometric scissors double up as quirky templates
When you need scissors, you’re probably looking to just cut something. You need something that will perform its function and not something that’s unique or pretty. Well, at least if what you need is just something that can cut through paper, plastic, or whatever needs cutting. But if you want something that will look pretty on your workspace or something that can do other functions than just cutting, then there’s apparently a Japanese brand that’s been doing that for decades now.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: An Easy $100 Hack Gives This Plain IKEA Dresser a Timeless, Sophisticated Look for Less
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A large, sturdy dresser with tons of storage and timeless style can be hard to come by at a low price tag, but it’s not impossible, as shown by Jessica Belteau (@jessicabelteauhome).
yankodesign.com
Pixel Watch unofficial unboxing reveals an interesting design with a few caveats
Google’s first-ever smartwatch is about to be officially announced in a few days, but the Pixel Watch has, of course, already been leaked to death at this point. Google itself has shown off the smartwatch’s appearance here and there, but it hasn’t completely revealed its design from all sides and angles. Fortunately, we can look to unofficial information and sources for those details, allowing us to form a complete picture of the Pixel Watch. Unless Google makes a shocking U-turn, we might finally have everything there is to know about the Pixel Watch, at least from a design perspective, thanks to this super early unboxing of the device. But while the smartwatch’s somewhat unique design does pique our interest, it also raises a few questions about its usability and longevity.
yankodesign.com
This minimal bell-shaped lamp functions as three lighting designs in one
I truly believe the secret to uplifting a desk or any small space is a lamp. I know, sounds super simplistic, but the right kind of lamp can really do wonders to a tiny space. Whether it’s your work desk, your bedside table, or a little nook in your home – adding a lamp to it can elevate it by manifolds, and add a burst of character to it. Whether you’re an extravagant soul who loves a bit of jazz and glamour or the more simple kind who prefers minimalistic designs – selecting the right lamp according to your personal taste and preference can boost not only your living space but your mood too! I’m from the latter group, and I love a minimal yet brilliantly designed lamp. And, the Bell Lamp by Seiki Ishii seems to tick all the checkboxes for me.
Cult of Mac
Bathe your room in colorful mood lighting with this corner-hugging LED floor lamp
Details matter, whether they’re how an icon communicates information or how you design your home. This minimalist LED lamp gives you complete control of the mood of your space, and now through October 12, you can get it for a great price as part of our Deal Days sale.
yankodesign.com
Cassie bipedal robot sets Guinness World Record for 100 meters sprint
Boston Dynamics Spot robot might have got us all sold with his agile moves and intelligent dexterity, but the quadruped has got new competition in town, as far as running speed goes. Meet Cassie, the bipedal robot invented by the Oregon State University College of Engineering and produced by the...
yankodesign.com
These tiny tent-like pods transform your office into your personal camp ground
After two years of working at home, some of us looked forward to going back to the office and interacting with other people. Well, some of us, not all. There are times now when I need to be productive but there are too many people around trying to distract you and get your attention. What I wouldn’t give to have a temporary tent that I can put up when I need to concentrate and then put back down when I want to socialize. Well, you can somehow do this with this freestanding pod and it’s pretty affordable.
yankodesign.com
TerraMaster delivers a sleek, easy-to-use data storage solution for modern homes
We live in a world that revolves around information, particularly information stored as electronic data. From the files we use at work to the photos we use to record our memories, we accumulate and use a ton of data that can easily outgrow the common 2TB hard drives available on the market. In our homes alone, we have photos, videos, music, and other files that we need to keep safe and have quick access to, sometimes from different devices. Products like USB flash drives can no longer keep up with our growing collections and needs. That’s why there has been a surge in data storage solutions like NAS or Network Attached Storage products, and TerraMaster, one of the leading brands in that market, just dropped two new options designed to accommodate all your data needs at home and then some.
