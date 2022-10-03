Read full article on original website
Jason Lee Will No Longer Work For Kanye West After “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Jason Lee says his professional relationship with Kanye West “has come to an end.”. Kanye West will have to find a new head of media and partnerships for Yeezy now that Jason Lee officially stepped down from the position. Lee confirmed that he will no longer be working for...
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
Cory Hardrict Posts Cryptic Message Amid Tia Mowry Divorce Announcement
Fans believe the post was a subtle dig at his estranged wife. Celebrity marriages have taken a hit in recent weeks. While fans weren’t too surprised about Miguel and wife Nazanin’s pending split, many were shocked when they heard that news that Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Corey Hardrict. The “Sister, Sister” star penned a heartfelt note to her followers on Instagram, sharing her decision split from Hardrict.
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
GloRilla Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
It’s been a big year for Big Glo. The 23-year old star had the viral hit song of the summer, and currently sits at the number one spot on the Billboard and Apple Music charts thanks to her “Tomorrow 2” track featuring Cardi B. As she forges her way into the current crosshairs of female rap, GloRilla has managed to remain humble and grateful through it all.
Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky
The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt
Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
Jamie Foxx Reflects On Powerful BLM Impact Amid Kanye West Drama
Foxx didn’t name his “Gold Digger” collaborator in his pro-BLM post but did say that the movement’s narrative has been “twisted.”. It’s only Tuesday (October 4) and this week is already kicking off with a bang. Last night, fans were keenly focused on Twitter after Cardi B and JT erupted in a scathing back and forth. The ladies turned the spat into disses about career statuses, and before anyone knew, the “Up” rapper’s sister joined the fray. Although that verbal chaos left some fans disheartened with the growing beef among women in Hip Hop, nothing could prepare the masses for Kanye West.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Celebrate Rapper’s 34th Birthday In All-Black Outfits
The man of the hour celebrated his big night out in West Hollywood with his girlfriend. In celebration of A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday on Monday (October 3), he and his girlfriend Rihanna stepped out the evening before for a West Hollywood dinner date, looking as sharp as ever in coordinated all-black ensembles.
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full List Of Performers
Pusha T, GloRilla, Wu-Tang Clan, and many other artists graced the stage at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. On Tuesday (October 4) evening, BET aired the pre-taped 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony, and as expected, the night was jam-packed with highly anticipated performances from rap heavyweights, from veteran acts such as Pusha T, Fat Joe, and N.O.R.E. to rising artists such as EST Gee, Yung Bleu, and GloRilla.
Kanye West Responds To Tremaine Emory Blasting Him Over Virgil Abloh Comments
The controversial star is clapping back at the Supreme creator director. Kanye West has found himself caught in the crossfire of social media once again. Earlier this week, the famed designer caused a stir in the hip hop community, the fashion world and the Internet after wearing and designing “White Lives Matter” tees for his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris.
Khloé Kardashian Defends Sister Kim Against Kanye, He Calls Her A “Liar”
He questioned why people were outraged at his shirts but not when he allegedly was being kept from his kids. Khloé had enough. This is a wild week for pop culture and it’s all thanks to Kanye West. He shook things up when he debuted a “White Lives Matter” design, evening wearing the shirt as he and Candace Owens matched at Paris Fashion Week. The anti-Black Lives Matter phrase was popularized by far right-wing supporters who don’t believe in the movement. After receiving backlash, West said that Black Lives Matter was a scam.
Quavo Fuels Saweetie Cheating Rumors, Slams Yung Miami In New Song “Messy”
Quavo and Takeoff came out swinging with their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links. Just days after revealing the album’s cover art and release date, the duo teased a single from the 18-track album entitled “Messy.”. Fans believe that Quavo was subliminally dissing his ex-girlfriend Saweetie on...
Tory Lanez Touches On Legal Woes: “I’m Actively Facing 24 Years”
“This is not no play-play situation,” he told Akademiks of his ongoing case with Megan Thee Stallion. His recent antics have caused him to become a public spectacle once again, but Tory Lanez insists that he’s keeping out of trouble. As fans praise his latest album Sorry 4 What, Lanez is once again at the center of controversy. Just prior to being named in a lawsuit by a pregnant woman, he faced backlash for allegedly attacking August Alsina after the singer failed to greet him.
N.O.R.E. Admits Issa Rae Helped Him Realize “Drink Champs” Was Getting Too Messy
Issa Rae helped N.O.R.E. realize that he needed to dial back on the gossip after she nicknamed him “Messy-eaga.”. It’s not uncommon to tune into Drink Champs and watch things go all the way left. While the podcast tied Yung Miami’s Caresha Please for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, the premise of having guests drinking on the show and spilling tea has earned N.O.R.E some significant criticism over the years. For example, the episode with Lamar Odom nearly resulted in a scrap between the former NBA star and the “Superthug” rapper.
Joey Bada$$ Pays Homage To Fallen Rappers At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
The Brooklyn rapper paid tribute to PnB Rock, Pop Smoke and more. After facing several delays and backend difficulties, Joey Bada$$ finally blessed fans with his highly anticipated project “2000” back in July. Since then, the Brooklyn rapper has been flexing his acting skills in shows like Powerbook III: Raising Kanan while his loyal listeners enjoy his latest musical labor of love.
Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Isn’t As Close To Kim & Khloe As She Once Was
The Kardashian-Jenners have built their entire brand on the concept of family. Fans initially related to the reality stars in the beginning of their tv career because of their sisterly dynamic. However, there have been public rifts between the siblings over the years, most notably between Kim Kardashian and big sister Kourtney Kardashian.
Kanye West Apologizes To DJ Khaled & Mentions Fat Joe
Kanye West apologized to DJ Khaled with a sincere post on Instagram, Thursday. Kanye West shared an apology to DJ Khaled on Instagram, Thursday, expressing his regret that he hasn’t been more present in their friendship. He also referenced Fat Joe in the post. “I’M SORRY KHALED FOR NOT...
