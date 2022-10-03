ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Four Purple Positives Through Week 4

Four weeks into the season, it’s hard to imagine things being much better than they currently are for the Minnesota Vikings. The Purple and Gold are 3-1 through their first four games, including divisional wins over the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, and their only loss occurred against the NFL’s final remaining undefeated squad, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Alas, the Jaylen Twyman Era Ends

As part of the flurry of roster moves following Lewis Cine’s injury on Sunday, this week the Minnesota Vikings released one of the cult favorites among Vikings fans: Jaylen Guy Twyman. When the Minnesota Vikings selected Jaylen Twyman out of Pitt in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL...
Lewis Cine Undergoes Successful Surgery on Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings may have won their London game against the New Orleans Saints, but it came at a massive cost. 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine had to be carted off the field and transported to a local hospital after his leg rolled up and under himself during a play. The injury has been diagnosed as a compound fracture to Cine’s lower leg, meaning the bone broke through his skin after fracturing.
The Vikings Have the Fourth-Best Playoff Odds in the NFC

We’re through four weeks of the NFL season, and sure, it may be a little early to begin truly speculating about whether or not the Minnesota Vikings are a true playoff team. However, the fact that this squad has started the season 3-1 is very exciting. This is usually the point in the year where it becomes easier to tell what we have in each NFL team, too.
Vikings Podcast: London Living

London ended up going pretty well. The Vikings arrived as a 2-1 team. The Vikings left as a 3-1 team. Overall, it’s hard to be too disappointed with that result. Notes from the North – a Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly alongside Sam – offers some thoughts on the game.
A Vikings Preview for Week 5 vs. Bears

This is Episode 136 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Bryant McKinnie, Raun Sawh, Cora from Woodbury, and Dustin Baker breaking down Vikings-Bears. Particularly, predictions, fears, and early-season MVPs for the Vikings are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism —...
Questions Answered: Lewis Cine’s Prognosis, Former Vikings Turned Bears, Best Player thru 4 Games

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
An Upward Trend for the Minnesota Vikings Offensive Line

As we enter Week 5, fans are wondering if the Vikings offense is trending up or trending down. It is not unusual for fans to express frustration about the Minnesota Vikings offensive line, it has been mostly terrible for years. Now, with the Vikings 3-1 for the first time since 2016, the offensive line is sparking some optimism.
The State of the Vikings: Week 5

This is Episode 135 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, the editor of PurplePTSD, who examines the state of the Vikings through four games. Particularly, the win over the New Orleans Saints and the stakes versus the Chicago Bears in...
The 8 Surprises from Vikings Win over New Orleans

This is Episode 134 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings-themed surprises from the team’s 28-25 win in London over the New Orleans Saints. Particularly, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Tomlinson, third downs, field goals instead of touchdowns, and Danielle Hunter are...
David Montgomery Practices Thursday for Bears

Ahead of the matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, one of the biggest uncertainties revolves around the status of David Montgomery for the Bears. It seems that the star running back is on track to play this weekend after being upgraded to a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.
