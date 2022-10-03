ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

22 WSBT

Operation Education: Fewer children and teens getting immunized

State data shows fewer kids and teens are up to date on their required school immunizations. Worldwide, an estimated 25 million children have missed their childhood vaccinations over the past year. There is concern this is putting children at risk for serious illness. Local Numbers. Student health information is protected...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Winter approaches, INDOT looking for plow drivers

It may be sunny and 70 today, but we all know a winter wallop will be here before we know it. And that means making room for plow drivers once the snow starts to fall. Right now, highway departments want to make sure they have enough drivers to handle winter operations.
INDIANA STATE
