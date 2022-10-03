Read full article on original website
Operation Education: Fewer children and teens getting immunized
State data shows fewer kids and teens are up to date on their required school immunizations. Worldwide, an estimated 25 million children have missed their childhood vaccinations over the past year. There is concern this is putting children at risk for serious illness. Local Numbers. Student health information is protected...
Winter approaches, INDOT looking for plow drivers
It may be sunny and 70 today, but we all know a winter wallop will be here before we know it. And that means making room for plow drivers once the snow starts to fall. Right now, highway departments want to make sure they have enough drivers to handle winter operations.
Grace College announces free tuition for eligible families starting Fall 2023
Grace College recently announced it will offer free tuition for families in Indiana with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $65,000 or less. The tuition will be covered through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid starting with new students in Fall 2023. “We are thrilled that we can...
Lost horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse has returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse, Mongo, while camping in Utah’s West Desert. Just this week, the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was still...
Saint Joseph County Indiana Police announce retirement of K9 Luna
The Saint Joseph County Indiana Police Department have announced the retirement of K9 Luna after two years of her service. K9 Luna and her handler Sgt. Matthew Parmelee underwent 10 weeks of training before she was assigned to patrol in March of 2020. Police say K9 Luna helped the officers...
