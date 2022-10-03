Read full article on original website
WKRC
East Central, Lawrenceburg stay in place in Indiana AP high school football polls
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football polls that were released Oct. 4, 2022 by class, with first-place votes in parentheses and records, rating points and previous rankings:. CLASS 6A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Brownsburg (14) 7-0 370 1. 2. Center Grove (5)...
UC Football Reveals Homecoming Uniforms
The Bearcats take on South Florida at 2:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.
Dayton Public responds to claim about huge fight after high school football game at Welcome Stadium
DAYTON — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Daniel Cummings as a Dayton school resource officer. He was working concessions at the stadium when the incident happened last week. A school resource officer was the person who made a non-emergency call into Montgomery County Regional Dispatch asking for assistance.
WISH-TV
Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be an easy drive for Indianapolis Colts fans to catch the next generation of talent behind one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. Only this time, you’ll see Pro Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in a basketball gym on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.
When will we see our first snow in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
WKRC
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
moversmakers.org
Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries
A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
wvxu.org
Analysis: With Issue 2, Ohio Republicans seem to go to war with peace-loving Yellow Springs
Such an eclectic, laid-back and peace-loving place the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is. Anyone who has ever been there would tell you so. Peace and love. Say no to war. The eternal mantra in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It is such an unlikely place for a political war, waged by...
Ohio woman killed during Hurricane Ian
Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle's 40th birthday.
dayton.com
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
WKRC
NKY home destroyed in overnight fire
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed in Northern Kentucky overnight. The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Trailwood Court in Edgewood. Three adults were inside the home at the time. One of them noticed the house was on fire and was able to get everyone out safely.
WKRC
Police investigate Avondale shooting
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police haven't released many details about who was shot or how it started.
Fox 19
Police search for driver who plowed into sidewalk tables at OTR ‘streateries’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for the driver who plowed through sidewalk tables outside an Over-the-Rhine cocktail lounge and then fled late Wednesday. It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge,...
WKRC
Parking woes in one neighborhood prompt Covington to make changes
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - It's a big win for residents in one Northern Kentucky neighborhood as the City of Covington makes some changes to where people visiting the river city can park. More often than not, it can be a challenge to find a parking space on the streets inside...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WKRC
Chef Aaron whips up a simple and delicious pasta dish
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - October is National Pasta Month. Chef Aaron from Kroger shares a decadent but easy recipe.
WKRC
School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
