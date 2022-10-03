ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WDTN

When will we see our first snow in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries

A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s

A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
FAIRFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming

HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

NKY home destroyed in overnight fire

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed in Northern Kentucky overnight. The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Trailwood Court in Edgewood. Three adults were inside the home at the time. One of them noticed the house was on fire and was able to get everyone out safely.
EDGEWOOD, KY
WKRC

Police investigate Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police haven't released many details about who was shot or how it started.
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH

