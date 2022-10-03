Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County
(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
kjan.com
Two from Cass County plead guilty in Fentanyl distribution investigation
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) — Officials with the U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Tuesday, said two of the five Cass County (Iowa) residents who were arrested for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, have plead guilty to the charges. According to documents 29-year-old Kelsi Marie Thurman, of Lewis and 19-year-old Mason Blaine Loudermilk, of Atlantic, have pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases in Cass and Shelby Counties. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a maximum fine of $20 million, and a 10-year to life long term of supervised release.
Two people enter pleas of guilty in Fentanyl distribution case
(Cass Co) Two people have entered pleas of guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Kelsi Marie Thurman, of Lewis, and Mason Blaine Loudermilk, of Atlantic, are two of five Cass County residents arrested in June for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases occurring in Cass and Shelby counties.
kjan.com
Page County Sheriff’s report, 10/6/22
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office has released a cumulative report on arrests and incidents, covering the Sept. 24th through the 26th. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the following individuals were arrested:. Brian Kent Hullman was arrested Sept. 24th and charged with OWI/1st offense. He was taken...
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business
A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate back in custody
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate who went missing last month is back in custody. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Matthew Hurich was arrested last week. Hurich disappeared on September 22, when he left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha with Clifford Brown. Brown turned himself into the Omaha Police Department on September 26.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Arrested On Felony Theft Warrant
A Carroll woman wanted on a felony theft warrant was taken into custody Sunday by the Carroll Police Department. According to Carroll County District Court Records, 32-year-old Nicole Renee Sanchez was booked into the Carroll County jail for second-degree theft, a class D felony. A police affidavit alleges Sanchez stole belongings worth an estimated $3,250 while in Des Moines on Sept. 19 and 20. A GPS device with the belongings traced the materials back to Sanchez’s home, and at least one of the missing items was recovered at her residence. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. Sanchez was released from custody earlier this week on a promise to appear at future court hearings.
kjan.com
Elliott man arrested twice in a little more than 24-hours
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was arrested twice in a little more than 24-hours. At around 3:15-a.m. Tuesday, 43-year-old Jeffrey Christopher Potter, of Elliott, was arrested in Montgomery County, on a Mills County warrant for Failure to Appear on a Driving While Revoked charge. He was transported to the Mills County line and transferred to the custody of Mills County Deputies.
WOWT
Arson investigators testify against Omaha man accused of trapping roommates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson investigators provided Douglas County Court with new information Wednesday about a man accused of setting a house on fire in August with his roommates inside. Jacob Hansen, 42, sat silently in court Wednesday afternoon as two fire investigators walked the state through the arson case.
News Channel Nebraska
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 15-year-old girl, who has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her father, will appear in court on Wednesday afternoon, and is expected to be charged as an adult for first-degree murder. Her 16-year-old boyfriend is accused of helping and will also likely be charged as an...
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two
An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man found guilty of drug and firearm offenses
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, the acting U.S. Attorney announced that 39-year-old Prince L. Spellman, was found guilty of several drug and firearm charges. Spellman, of Omaha, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, or phencyclidine (PCP), possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
News Channel Nebraska
Police: funds stolen from Plattsmouth sports groups
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman is charged with felony theft from youth sports organizations. Jill Dasher, 51, is suspected of using funds from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for personal use, including drinks at a restaurant, Christmas gifts and items from home stores. Court...
News Channel Nebraska
Probation ordered for meth delivery
NEBRASKA CITY – Lilliana Watson, 22, of Nebraska City was sentenced to probation Monday and ordered to pay restitution for damage to a stolen pickup truck. Watson was arrested after video footage at Johnson's Gas 'N Go showed her and 41-year-old Will Neeman in possession of the truck owned by Jeffrey Liesemeyer.
klkntv.com
Elwood woman’s murder plot foiled by investigator, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One woman’s plan to kill five people was thwarted thanks to a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, the agency said. On Tuesday, the patrol announced the arrest of 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood in a murder plot. The investigation was launched last week after the...
Former assistant prison warden pleads guilty to unlawful acts with inmate
A former assistant Nebraska prison warden pleaded guilty Monday to felony unlawful acts with an inmate in exchange for having two felony charges of sexually abusing the inmate dropped.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD arrests 18-year-old for motor vehicle homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection to a fatal crash in August. LPD said 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, of Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The arrest was made for a fatal car accident that killed a man on Aug. 29 at N 35th St. and Cornhusker Highway.
KETV.com
18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
