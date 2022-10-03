Read full article on original website
Gag order on Wichita police chief finalists is cause for alarm | Opinion
City Hall forbidding chief applicants from talking to the press is an unprecedented action that hurts you.
KWCH.com
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a near-$42,000 fine against an area Sonic Drive-in franchise operator for violating child labor laws, 12 News spoke with a former employee who spoke anonymously about what she experienced. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that BBR Investments LLC, based in...
Atrium owner fails to persuade mayor with latest offer
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho asked for an update on the Atrium Hotel situation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. "Izzy Rivera, building inspector and myself have been in contact with Joshua Joseph with regard to the Atrium," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "Right now, he did offer the building to the city. There's been some prior discussions, I know. In this particular offer, he was offering to sell the building to the city for $2 million and then he would demolish it, if that's what we wanted, or whatever it might be."
Sedgwick County OK’s Wichita’s annexation plan, discusses Juneteenth
The property owner made the island annexation request to the city of Wichita on the 101-acre plot, located a 1/2 mile west of Wichita’s current boundary, at 21st Street North and 151st Street West.
Wichita man indicted for intent to distribute fentanyl
A man from Wichita has been indicted for the intent to distribute fentanyl.
WIBW
Wichita man charged with alleged attempt to traffick fentanyl mixture
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally charged with an alleged attempt to traffick around 40 grams of a mixture that contained fentanyl. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted and charged Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita, related to alleged drug trafficking.
KBI: Bodies found by authorities in eastern Kansas identified, cause of death revealed
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released an update regarding two people who were found dead on Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. Autopsies revealed that both victims died of gunshot wounds, and the cases are now considered homicides.
kfdi.com
Hazardous Waste Collection in Sedgwick County This Weekend
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host remote collection sites for all residents at the following dates and locations. Both events will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 – Spirit AeroSystems, K-15 and MacArthur St., Wichita, KS – Parking Lot P. Saturday, Oct. 15 –...
KWCH.com
Cleanup planned for decades-long contamination impacting NE Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are seeking input on cleaning up contaminated groundwater in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. The nearly $14 million project would clean up a contaminant that’s been there for decades, potentially causing life-threatening health issues...
Hutchinson man arrested in domestic case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in the city overnight. Hutchinson Police report that 43-year-old Sonny Bray was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Police overheard a...
kfdi.com
Man acquitted in fatal Wichita shooting sentenced for weapons charge
A Texas man who was acquitted in a fatal 2020 shooting in Wichita has been sentenced in connection with a weapons charge. 28-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was found guilty in August of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation along with 75 hours of community service. If Hall violates the terms of his probation, he will face an underlying sentence of ten months in prison. Hall will have a curfew of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and he has authorization to transfer to Texas if that state’s court system approves.
kfdi.com
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Nurses Sign Petition to Unionize in Wichita
Nurses from Ascension Via Christi St. Francis signed a petition to create a union in Wichita. The petition was filed Monday through the National Labor Relations Board and signed by the National Nurses Organizing Committee – Missouri & Kansas/National Nurses United and an employer at Via Christi. Ascension Via...
Two events scheduled to dispose of household hazardous waste in Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host remote collection sites for all residents at the following dates and locations.
UPDATE: U.S. 56 west of McPherson closed Wed. morning
MCPHERSON COUNTY — US 56 in McPherson County west of McPherson is closed this morning, as a semi is in the ditch and the safest way to remove it is to close the road. There are no injuries from the accident. According to a release from McPherson Fire, just...
How a racist disinformation campaign kicked off Wichita’s 95-year war on marijuana
The Eagle looks back at the history of Wichita’s marijuana laws, which were deeply rooted in racist disinformation.
KWCH.com
2 arrested in early morning Hutchinson FBI raid
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents in one Hutchinson neighborhood said they awoke to FBI agents raiding a home. It happened early Wednesday morning in the 500 block of N. Grandview. Two people were arrested according to neighbor Ginny Rockwell. She said authorities arrived in several unmarked cars with an armored...
Highway 56 reopens in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of U.S. Highway 56 in McPherson County reopened at noon Wednesday after being closed for more than eight hours. Crews were cleaning up after a tanker truck crashed in Conway, west of McPherson. The truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. McPherson Fire Chief […]
Wichita man indicted on drug trafficking charges
A Wichita man has been indicted on charges of drug trafficking and other related charges.
Wichita police release name of hit-and-run victim
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have identified the pedestrian who died after a hit-and-run crash Sunday as Karoti Byamungu Bertin, 35, of Wichita. Bertin was crossing Lincoln between Hydraulic and Interstate 135 around 1:10 a.m. when an eastbound pickup hit him. EMS took Bertin to the hospital, but doctors were not able to save him. […]
