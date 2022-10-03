ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Atrium owner fails to persuade mayor with latest offer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho asked for an update on the Atrium Hotel situation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. "Izzy Rivera, building inspector and myself have been in contact with Joshua Joseph with regard to the Atrium," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "Right now, he did offer the building to the city. There's been some prior discussions, I know. In this particular offer, he was offering to sell the building to the city for $2 million and then he would demolish it, if that's what we wanted, or whatever it might be."
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
WIBW

Wichita man charged with alleged attempt to traffick fentanyl mixture

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally charged with an alleged attempt to traffick around 40 grams of a mixture that contained fentanyl. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted and charged Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita, related to alleged drug trafficking.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Hazardous Waste Collection in Sedgwick County This Weekend

Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host remote collection sites for all residents at the following dates and locations. Both events will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 – Spirit AeroSystems, K-15 and MacArthur St., Wichita, KS – Parking Lot P. Saturday, Oct. 15 –...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Of Police#Philadelphia Police#Wpd
KWCH.com

Cleanup planned for decades-long contamination impacting NE Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are seeking input on cleaning up contaminated groundwater in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. The nearly $14 million project would clean up a contaminant that’s been there for decades, potentially causing life-threatening health issues...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man arrested in domestic case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in the city overnight. Hutchinson Police report that 43-year-old Sonny Bray was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Police overheard a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Man acquitted in fatal Wichita shooting sentenced for weapons charge

A Texas man who was acquitted in a fatal 2020 shooting in Wichita has been sentenced in connection with a weapons charge. 28-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was found guilty in August of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation along with 75 hours of community service. If Hall violates the terms of his probation, he will face an underlying sentence of ten months in prison. Hall will have a curfew of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and he has authorization to transfer to Texas if that state’s court system approves.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KWCH.com

2 arrested in early morning Hutchinson FBI raid

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents in one Hutchinson neighborhood said they awoke to FBI agents raiding a home. It happened early Wednesday morning in the 500 block of N. Grandview. Two people were arrested according to neighbor Ginny Rockwell. She said authorities arrived in several unmarked cars with an armored...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Highway 56 reopens in McPherson County

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of U.S. Highway 56 in McPherson County reopened at noon Wednesday after being closed for more than eight hours. Crews were cleaning up after a tanker truck crashed in Conway, west of McPherson. The truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. McPherson Fire Chief […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID victim, make arrest in fatal Kansas hit-and-run

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident have made an arrest and identified the victim as Karoti Byamungu Bertin, according to according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Lincoln in Wichita for a collision...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police release name of hit-and-run victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have identified the pedestrian who died after a hit-and-run crash Sunday as Karoti Byamungu Bertin, 35, of Wichita. Bertin was crossing Lincoln between Hydraulic and Interstate 135 around 1:10 a.m. when an eastbound pickup hit him. EMS took Bertin to the hospital, but doctors were not able to save him. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy