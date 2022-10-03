ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

shelterforce.org

The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op

Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mott Haven: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 322 Grand Concourse

NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story, mixed-use building in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Designed by Fishcher + Makooi Architect, and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residential units, as...
BRONX, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Food Pantry on New Utrecht Avenue Today 10/6

We Create Community Food Pantry is open on Thursday, October 6th. Usually it opens at 10:30 am – there is no time on their flyer, so call them 347-409-5414 to check on the time. We Create Community Pantry is at 8501 New Utrecht Avenue in Brooklyn. Take the D...
BROOKLYN, NY
Frank Mastropolo

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Mystery NYC rooftop jumper hops between awnings of building

NEW YORK - A viral video showed a man jumping between the awnings of a building in Lower Manhattan, but would you believe the daredevil stunt is all part of his job?. The video showed a man in dress pants and dress shoes on the roof of 90 West Street in the Financial District, jumping from awning to awning before opening a window and going into one of the apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC

With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

A taste of Dominican cuisine at Manhattan’s Jalao NYC

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, Jalao NYC serves up Dominican delights in Washington Heights. Manny Solano, general manager of Jalao, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about one of Manhattan’s newest restaurants, located in the Radio Hotel. “You come to Jalao, and you can have the same Dominican […]
MANHATTAN, NY
westchestermagazine.com

These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York

Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Uptick in assaults in NYC, including shocking attacks caught on video

NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

