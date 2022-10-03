Million Dollar Baby star Hilary Swank is expecting a million dollar baby — well, make that two. The actress, 48, announced her pregnancy during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, revealing that she and her entrepreneur husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," Swank said. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO