Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer
Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
EW.com
'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' trailer from MTV Movie Awards
The Perks of Being a Wallflower centers on several teens' journey to discover their identities. Among them is Emma Watson's Sam. In Watson's first major attempt to shed the skin of her Harry Potter character Hermione Granger, the stakes are as high off screen as they are on. Can Watson claim her own identity as an actress and overcome the mega-shadow of the mega-franchise? Judge for yourself below.
EW.com
Celebrity Halloween costumes: Miley Cyrus, Patton Oswalt & more
When Halloween falls in the middle of the week — and is celebrated the previous weekend — the holiday seems to last for days and days. That's fine by us, since it gives that many more opportunities to marvel at celebrity costumes. The meta trend seems especially big...
EW.com
Hellraiser star Jamie Clayton went to a 'dark place' playing Pinhead
Talking to EW over Zoom, Jamie Clayton is a delightful and effervescent presence. But it was a different story when the actress strode onto the set of director David Bruckner's new Hellraiser film dressed to the pointy nines as the horror franchise's villainous, pain-loving Hell Priest, a.k.a. "Pinhead." "I'm not...
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong talk Armageddon Time: Queens, the 1980s, and 'real-deal pickles'
"Do you know what aspic is?" Anne Hathaway asks, her eyes going saucer-cup wide. "They put everything in there — strawberries, meat. Salad-flavored jello with romaine lettuce. If you ever feel like going down a very specific rabbit hole on the internet…." She breaks off, laughing. An accidental...
EW.com
Christian Bale says he owes his career to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on roles: 'Thank you, Leo'
Christian Bale is taking time out to thank the man who unintentionally helped him become the star he is today: Leonardo DiCaprio. The Amsterdam actor cheekily credited his cinematic success to DiCaprio for turning down roles in prominent films that he was then subsequently able to audition for and land himself.
EW.com
Buffy, WandaVision star Emma Caulfield reveals she has MS, will return for Agatha spin-off
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Emma Caulfield has revealed she has multiple sclerosis in a new interview, also confirming her return to the WandaVision universe in Kathryn Hahn's upcoming Marvel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The 49-year-old actress, who appeared opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy as the ex-demon Anya...
'Tár' review: Cate Blanchett is thrillingly alive in her role as Lydia Tár
Start engraving the name Cate Blanchett on the Oscar for Best Actress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Jamie Lee Curtis 'absolutely' wants another Freaky Friday with Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis' dream for a Freaky Friday revival with Lindsay Lohan is nowhere near fun-sucker status. Though she's busy promoting her upcoming (seemingly horrific) showdown with Michael Myers in Halloween Ends, Curtis told an audience on the film's Mexico City press tour that she's game for revisiting a lighthearted continuation of the 2003 family comedy.
EW.com
Significant Other helmers on why the sci-fi thriller is the 'best anti-date movie'
When audiences sit down to watch Significant Other they should maybe think twice before doing it with their, well, significant other. Dan Berk, who wrote and directed the film (streaming on Paramount+ Friday) with frequent collaborator Robert Olsen, jokes that they call the film "the best anti-date movie possible." "We...
EW.com
Mindy Kaling says Into the Spider-Verse inspired her to make Velma character Indian
Mindy Kaling knew from the start that she would voice the titular character in Velma, the animated Scooby Doo origin story series, but she and showrunner Charlie Grandy (The Office, The Mindy Project) found inspiration for the character's look in a surprising place. "We knew it would be fun for...
EW.com
Ryan Coogler almost quit filmmaking after Chadwick Boseman's death
After Chadwick Boseman died in 2020, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler wasn't sure whether he wanted to return for a sequel. In fact, he wasn't sure if he ever wanted to make another movie again. EW recently spoke to Coogler for our cover story on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Wahoo! Super Mario Bros. movie with Chris Pratt drops first-look poster
Look! It's-a Chris Pratt as Mario. Well, his backside anyway. Nintendo and Illumination have uploaded the first look at the Super Star-studded Super Mario Bros. movie in the form of a poster. The image arrived Tuesday ahead of the first trailer reveal this coming Thursday during New York Comic Con.
EW.com
'Arrow' promo starring Stephen Amell
Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) went to an island. Oliver Queen stayed on that island. Who emerged instead? His lethal archer alter ego, Arrow. In a new, extended trailer for The CW's forthcoming Arrow, the hero grapples with his changed inner self that's unknown to those around him. He also kicks a lot of butt and shoots the bounce right out of some tennis balls. Watch Oliver become a "human weapon" below.
EW.com
Barry Keoghan shares The Batman audition tape that landed him the Joker
Barry Keoghan is living proof that sometimes clowning around can lead to big things. The actor from Eternals and The Killing of a Sacred Deer shared his full audition tape for The Batman for GQ's cover story. The tape has existed in various forms online but hasn't been widely spread.
EW.com
'Wizard of Oz' movie description goes viral
There's no place like the Internet. An old one-line movie blurb has gone viral this week thanks to mentions all over the world wide web. In 1998, for a Wizard of Oz listing on TCM, writer Rick Polito wrote, "Transported to a surreal landscape, a young girl kills the first person she meets and then teams up with three strangers to kill again."
EW.com
Hilary Swank announces she's pregnant with twins: 'A total miracle'
Million Dollar Baby star Hilary Swank is expecting a million dollar baby — well, make that two. The actress, 48, announced her pregnancy during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, revealing that she and her entrepreneur husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," Swank said. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."
EW.com
Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey's Enchanted lovebirds 'hit a bumpy patch' in sequel
After decades perfecting a beloved formula — from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Beauty and the Beast — Disney broke new ground with 2007's Enchanted, which was among the first in a new line of live-action films aimed at flipping the princess trope on its head.
EW.com
Jinkies! Lesbian Velma is finally canon in the new Scooby-Doo movie
Lesbian Velma is officially canon in the new Scooby-Doo animated film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. Director Audie Harrison's Halloween offering of the beloved franchise, centered on Mystery Inc.'s exploits against the head of a notorious costume crime syndicate, confirms common knowledge among fans that Velma is gay. In the film, the brainiac (voiced by Kate Micucci) develops a crush on Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), the aforementioned head of the notorious crime syndicate, much to the joy of the Scooby-Doo fandom.
EW.com
Jewel as June Carter Cash for Lifetime movie
Jewel Tweeted fans a first-look photo of herself as June Carter Cash in the upcoming Lifetime film, The June Carter Cash Story, and the songstress underneath the long dark hair is nearly unrecognizable. "Here I am as June in my trailer with her blue eyes and perfect teeth #ringoffire."
Comments / 0