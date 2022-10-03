ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer

Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' trailer from MTV Movie Awards

The Perks of Being a Wallflower centers on several teens' journey to discover their identities. Among them is Emma Watson's Sam. In Watson's first major attempt to shed the skin of her Harry Potter character Hermione Granger, the stakes are as high off screen as they are on. Can Watson claim her own identity as an actress and overcome the mega-shadow of the mega-franchise? Judge for yourself below.
Celebrity Halloween costumes: Miley Cyrus, Patton Oswalt & more

When Halloween falls in the middle of the week — and is celebrated the previous weekend — the holiday seems to last for days and days. That's fine by us, since it gives that many more opportunities to marvel at celebrity costumes. The meta trend seems especially big...
Hellraiser star Jamie Clayton went to a 'dark place' playing Pinhead

Talking to EW over Zoom, Jamie Clayton is a delightful and effervescent presence. But it was a different story when the actress strode onto the set of director David Bruckner's new Hellraiser film dressed to the pointy nines as the horror franchise's villainous, pain-loving Hell Priest, a.k.a. "Pinhead." "I'm not...
Jamie Lee Curtis 'absolutely' wants another Freaky Friday with Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis' dream for a Freaky Friday revival with Lindsay Lohan is nowhere near fun-sucker status. Though she's busy promoting her upcoming (seemingly horrific) showdown with Michael Myers in Halloween Ends, Curtis told an audience on the film's Mexico City press tour that she's game for revisiting a lighthearted continuation of the 2003 family comedy.
Significant Other helmers on why the sci-fi thriller is the 'best anti-date movie'

When audiences sit down to watch Significant Other they should maybe think twice before doing it with their, well, significant other. Dan Berk, who wrote and directed the film (streaming on Paramount+ Friday) with frequent collaborator Robert Olsen, jokes that they call the film "the best anti-date movie possible." "We...
Ryan Coogler almost quit filmmaking after Chadwick Boseman's death

After Chadwick Boseman died in 2020, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler wasn't sure whether he wanted to return for a sequel. In fact, he wasn't sure if he ever wanted to make another movie again. EW recently spoke to Coogler for our cover story on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where...
'Arrow' promo starring Stephen Amell

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) went to an island. Oliver Queen stayed on that island. Who emerged instead? His lethal archer alter ego, Arrow. In a new, extended trailer for The CW's forthcoming Arrow, the hero grapples with his changed inner self that's unknown to those around him. He also kicks a lot of butt and shoots the bounce right out of some tennis balls. Watch Oliver become a "human weapon" below.
Barry Keoghan shares The Batman audition tape that landed him the Joker

Barry Keoghan is living proof that sometimes clowning around can lead to big things. The actor from Eternals and The Killing of a Sacred Deer shared his full audition tape for The Batman for GQ's cover story. The tape has existed in various forms online but hasn't been widely spread.
'Wizard of Oz' movie description goes viral

There's no place like the Internet. An old one-line movie blurb has gone viral this week thanks to mentions all over the world wide web. In 1998, for a Wizard of Oz listing on TCM, writer Rick Polito wrote, "Transported to a surreal landscape, a young girl kills the first person she meets and then teams up with three strangers to kill again."
Hilary Swank announces she's pregnant with twins: 'A total miracle'

Million Dollar Baby star Hilary Swank is expecting a million dollar baby — well, make that two. The actress, 48, announced her pregnancy during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, revealing that she and her entrepreneur husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," Swank said. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."
Jinkies! Lesbian Velma is finally canon in the new Scooby-Doo movie

Lesbian Velma is officially canon in the new Scooby-Doo animated film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. Director Audie Harrison's Halloween offering of the beloved franchise, centered on Mystery Inc.'s exploits against the head of a notorious costume crime syndicate, confirms common knowledge among fans that Velma is gay. In the film, the brainiac (voiced by Kate Micucci) develops a crush on Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), the aforementioned head of the notorious crime syndicate, much to the joy of the Scooby-Doo fandom.
Jewel as June Carter Cash for Lifetime movie

Jewel Tweeted fans a first-look photo of herself as June Carter Cash in the upcoming Lifetime film, The June Carter Cash Story, and the songstress underneath the long dark hair is nearly unrecognizable. "Here I am as June in my trailer with her blue eyes and perfect teeth ‪#ringoffire."
