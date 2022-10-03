Read full article on original website
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry first to launch campaign for governor
Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry launched his campaign for governor Wednesday, the first to officially enter the 2023 race to replace Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited after eight years in office. Though Landry's official announcement was Tuesday, he has been raising money for the race for...
Louisiana US House challenger’s ad shows her giving birth
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Democratic challenger to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a Louisiana congressional race released a campaign ad on social media that includes video of her giving birth. Katie Darling said she was seven months pregnant when she decided to join the race...
New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women
Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays her first-class flights and Newell Normand says, 'your voice has been heard'
Following a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, the mayor stated she will repay the city for the first-class upgrades she enjoyed on recent international trips.
