TUCSON, Ariz. -- Noah Whittington surveyed the field while running to his right, making a quick cut to evade a tackle before sprinting up the field. Then the Oregon running back reached a speed no one else on the field could match, bursting past a half-dozen Arizona defensive players on the way to the end zone. It was the first rushing touchdown of the game for the Ducks.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO