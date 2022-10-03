ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Clay County considering zoning changes

Clay County leaders want to hear from residents about proposed updates to the county land development code. The project began in March and is expected to conclude by July 2023. There are multiple ways residents can be involved. A public open house is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Education
Clay County, FL
Government
Clay County, FL
Education
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Avenues Mall hosts supply drive to support Hurricane Ian victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Avenues Mall has partnered with One Mission Disaster Response and Jaguar Moving to host a supply drive for Floridian victims of Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the organizations are collecting donations of non-perishable food, water, clothing, cleaning supplies and rain gear to send those severely impacted by Ian.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Emergency repairs to protect A1A coming to Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is presently surveying the volume of sand lost from its dunes – it’s a lot – while simultaneously coordinating with Flagler Beach, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers about the emergency measures that can be taken to protect State Road A1A and beyond.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
#School Security#Mil#Linus K12
Action News Jax

Update: Missing Bradford County teen located safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office report that Courtney has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community this morning to ask for help finding a missing teen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. 15-year-old Courtney Crawford was last...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville City Council member calls for closure of Northside motel after another deadly shooting on property

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a call to close a motel in Jacksonville after another deadly shooting on the property. “I’m going to stop it. And that’s why we’re here today, so you can hear my voice as one,” Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney, who represents part of the Northside, said at a news conference Friday afternoon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News4Jax.com

No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

