Read full article on original website
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Clay County considering zoning changes
Clay County leaders want to hear from residents about proposed updates to the county land development code. The project began in March and is expected to conclude by July 2023. There are multiple ways residents can be involved. A public open house is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in...
News4Jax.com
Traffic concerns spotlight discussion with members of Grand Park community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Grand Park community had a chance Thursday evening to meet with their new city council representative. The invitation was simple — bring your questions and concerns. The focus turned out to be traffic and slowing drivers down. The meeting at the Johnnie...
Jacksonville school responds to controversial homework assignment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A private Christian school is responding after an investigation into a second grade homework assignment and a student being removed from the classroom. Action News Jax told you two weeks ago when a second grade student brought home a homework assignment that read, “send a picture of you doing reading homework in the bath tub.”
News4Jax.com
Walking with purpose: Hundreds join 5K walk to raise money for mental health resources
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of people took part in a 5K walk in Jacksonville on Saturday to raise money for mental health resources. The Jacksonville National Alliance on Mental Illness —also known as NAMI — group is raising funds to help community members who may be touched by mental illness.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
‘We’ll design our own damn sign,’ Fernandina Beach Mayor says of county plans
The issue regards the sign at 8th and Lime streets. Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach Mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by...
News4Jax.com
Avenues Mall hosts supply drive to support Hurricane Ian victims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Avenues Mall has partnered with One Mission Disaster Response and Jaguar Moving to host a supply drive for Floridian victims of Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the organizations are collecting donations of non-perishable food, water, clothing, cleaning supplies and rain gear to send those severely impacted by Ian.
News4Jax.com
Man with ax who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school shot by DCPS officer, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School, according to the Duval County school superintendent, and the DCPS police chief said that person then left the campus and was later shot by a DCPS officer after refusing commands to drop his weapon.
News4Jax.com
Emergency repairs to protect A1A coming to Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is presently surveying the volume of sand lost from its dunes – it’s a lot – while simultaneously coordinating with Flagler Beach, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers about the emergency measures that can be taken to protect State Road A1A and beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton responds to allegations made in campaign ad from opponent T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may have seen a new political ad in the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. It’s from the campaign of T.K. Waters, and it claims his opponent, Lakesha Burton, can’t be trusted, pointing to arrests in her past. The 30-second ad makes three separate...
Update: Missing Bradford County teen located safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office report that Courtney has been located safely. ORIGINAL: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community this morning to ask for help finding a missing teen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. 15-year-old Courtney Crawford was last...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Council member calls for closure of Northside motel after another deadly shooting on property
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a call to close a motel in Jacksonville after another deadly shooting on the property. “I’m going to stop it. And that’s why we’re here today, so you can hear my voice as one,” Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney, who represents part of the Northside, said at a news conference Friday afternoon.
News4Jax.com
Man who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school wielding ax identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax who attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School and was shot by a Duval County Public School officer has been identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO identified the man as 37-year-old Eric Hurley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
News4Jax.com
Lawsuit filed against Duval County Circuit Court, clerk after deaf couple say they were unlawfully denied marriage license
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against the Circuit Court of Duval County and its clerk after a deaf couple say they were unlawfully denied a marriage license. The federal lawsuit was announced at a news conference Tuesday. On Oct. 15, 2021, the 10th anniversary of the...
First Coast News
Deaf couple suing Duval court; lawyer says they were refused marriage license
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A deaf couple who say they were discriminated against when they were denied a marriage license in Duval County are now suing the court, a filing submitted Tuesday says. Ten years from the day they met, Joel Alfaro and Yusela Machado Silvente came to the...
Repairs begin today at the Fernandina Harbor Marina
Fernandina Beach, Fla. — Starting today, parking lot A at the Fernandina Harbor Marina will be closed. The city is working to repair damage caused by Hurricane Ian and to make improvements along the Front Street railroad crossing. The parking lot will be closed for four to six weeks.
First Coast News
Man with ax tries to enter Duval County elementary school, gets shot by police
A man carrying an ax tried to enter Ruth Upson Elementary School on Friday, police said. The school was placed on lockdown and an officer shot the suspect.
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtub
A second-grader was expelled from Victory Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida because her parents refused to take a picture of her in a bathtub as a homework assignment.
Clay County Deputies report two injured in shooting in Lakeside area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured two in the 1100 block of Blanding Blvd. Deputies report two victims have been transported to an area hospital to injuries with non-life-threatening injuries. Clay County Deputy Ford has reported two people...
Clay County yard trash update: What you need to know
Green Cove Springs, Fla. — Clay County gave an update Tuesday on yard trash pickup. According to a social media post, Waste Management estimated crews completed 40% of Tuesday’s yard trash routes. What wasn’t picked up Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Comments / 0