Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjan.com
Two from Cass County plead guilty in Fentanyl distribution investigation
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) — Officials with the U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Tuesday, said two of the five Cass County (Iowa) residents who were arrested for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, have plead guilty to the charges. According to documents 29-year-old Kelsi Marie Thurman, of Lewis and 19-year-old Mason Blaine Loudermilk, of Atlantic, have pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases in Cass and Shelby Counties. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a maximum fine of $20 million, and a 10-year to life long term of supervised release.
KXLY
Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife waives extradition, will return to Washington state
WESTMORELAND, Pennsylvania — A Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife last month after they were both reported missing has waived extradition to Washington as of Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 54-year-old Charles Bergman was wanted for the murder of his wife, Theresa Bergman,...
kjan.com
Page County Sheriff’s report, 10/6/22
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office has released a cumulative report on arrests and incidents, covering the Sept. 24th through the 26th. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the following individuals were arrested:. Brian Kent Hullman was arrested Sept. 24th and charged with OWI/1st offense. He was taken...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years
After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
Richland Massage Therapist Suspended, Facing Indecent Liberties
Because he is facing legal charges, the State of Washington has suspended the license of massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce pending the outcome of the charges. Therapist fired from Elements Massage in 2020. Pierce is facing four Class B Felony counts of Indecent Liberties, stemming from multiple workplace locations. According...
State charges Bellingham chiropractor for allegedly failing to wear a mask in the office
The chiropractor is facing unprofessional conduct charges for reportedly also ignoring gubernatorial proclamations on displaying property signage in the office.
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Retail theft plaguing Western Washington
Crooks targeting businesses continue to be a problem throughout Western Washington. Tuesday morning, Tacoma Police say thieves used a stolen truck to crash into a store.
ifiberone.com
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be proceeded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
kjan.com
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
(Radio Iowa) – Nearly two-thousand meatpacking plant and farm workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty and Washington will get 600-dollar pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities U-S-A. The organization is giving one-point-two million dollars in federal relief dollars to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern Iowa. Father Guillermo Trevino says he witnessed a miracle Tuesday on the feast day of Saint Francis when the funding was announced.
kpug1170.com
Millions coming to Whatcom County to fight opioid crisis
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state will soon be receiving a hefty chunk of change to combat the opioid crisis and Whatcom County will get some of the money. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that three opioid makers will pay the state $518 million to settle a lawsuit he filed in 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjan.com
Gov. Reynolds appoints Jessica Noll as District Associate Judge
Des Moines, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds today (Tuesday), announced her appointment of Jessica Noll as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 3B. Noll, of Akron, Iowa, currently serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices law with Deck Law, P.L.C. in Sioux City. Noll received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.
kjan.com
(update) Atlantic woman injured in Wed. morning SUV crash
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday), released more information about an accident that occurred at around 6:35-a.m. Wednesday, southwest of Atlantic. According to Chief Deputy Sheriff John Westering, a 2016 Jeep SUV, for reasons unknown, went out of control and left the road near 58882 White Pole...
kjan.com
Central Iowa group starting pilot basic income plan
(Radio Iowa) – Eleven organizations in central Iowa have put together a pilot project for what’s called a basic income plan. The Director of Principal Foundation, Jo Christine Miles, says they will provide 500 dollars each month to participants. “Folks who we know are tending to struggle to make ends meet. And let’s see how their health, their children’s educational outcomes, their work in housing choices are impacted by having this basic income to help them make those ends meet,” Mile says. She says the idea came from Doctor Nalo Johnson, who is the President & CEO of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, after she saw results from other pilots across the country.
kjan.com
Hospitals in Des Moines, Omaha affected by ‘IT security breach’
(Radio Iowa) – A security breach at one of the nation’s largest health systems has affected hospitals in Des Moines and Omaha. Officials at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health say an I-T security incident happened on Monday. Some MercyOne facilities in central Iowa have been affected. A MercyOne spokesman says some I-T systems have been taken offline and that may include electronic health record systems.
kjan.com
Woman who accused Franken of unwanted kiss says she’s become a pawn of both parties
(Radio Iowa) – The Des Moines woman who has accused U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken of kissing her without her permission has commented publicly for the first time. In April, Kimberley Strope-Boggus told a police officer she met with Franken in March, shortly after she’d been fired from the campaign, and the two discussed a new campaign role for her before the kiss. Strope-Boggus is quoted in a Politico story about Franken, saying “it happened” — a direct response to Franken’s statement that the kiss “never happened.”
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrat lawmaker claims cops are mad they ‘can’t go around killing people,’ union silent so far
A bipartisan group of lawmakers and law enforcement leaders are coming together to demand changes to the Democrat-passed police reform bills. And one of the bills’ architects is on the defense, insulting Democrats who criticize his bills and smearing cops as angry that “they can’t go around killing people.”
q13fox.com
Washington's opioid payments to begin in December
Drug dealers are not the only ones being punished, it is the drug companies too. Washington state is getting $518 million dollars from three companies who played a role in the opioid epidemic.
kjan.com
Iowa Guard helps with unique Woodbine project
(Radio Iowa) – Members of the 185th Iowa National Guard in Sioux City have been in Woodbine, building a giant tension fabric structure (tfs) that is a precursor to an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission soon to take place at the Woodbine High School. Woodbine Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner, is also a colonel with the 185th, and says the fabric structure will initially house teams of U-S. military members traveling to the area to help construct a new Ignite Pathways building already under construction in Woodbine.
Comments / 0