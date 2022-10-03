ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

kjan.com

Two from Cass County plead guilty in Fentanyl distribution investigation

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) — Officials with the U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Tuesday, said two of the five Cass County (Iowa) residents who were arrested for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, have plead guilty to the charges. According to documents 29-year-old Kelsi Marie Thurman, of Lewis and 19-year-old Mason Blaine Loudermilk, of Atlantic, have pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases in Cass and Shelby Counties. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a maximum fine of $20 million, and a 10-year to life long term of supervised release.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KXLY

Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
WASHINGTON STATE
kjan.com

Page County Sheriff’s report, 10/6/22

(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office has released a cumulative report on arrests and incidents, covering the Sept. 24th through the 26th. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the following individuals were arrested:. Brian Kent Hullman was arrested Sept. 24th and charged with OWI/1st offense. He was taken...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
97 Rock

These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years

After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
98.3 The KEY

Richland Massage Therapist Suspended, Facing Indecent Liberties

Because he is facing legal charges, the State of Washington has suspended the license of massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce pending the outcome of the charges. Therapist fired from Elements Massage in 2020. Pierce is facing four Class B Felony counts of Indecent Liberties, stemming from multiple workplace locations. According...
RICHLAND, WA
MyNorthwest

Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Retail theft plaguing Western Washington

Crooks targeting businesses continue to be a problem throughout Western Washington. Tuesday morning, Tacoma Police say thieves used a stolen truck to crash into a store.
TACOMA, WA
ifiberone.com

California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow

Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be proceeded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kjan.com

Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks

(Radio Iowa) – Nearly two-thousand meatpacking plant and farm workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty and Washington will get 600-dollar pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities U-S-A. The organization is giving one-point-two million dollars in federal relief dollars to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern Iowa. Father Guillermo Trevino says he witnessed a miracle Tuesday on the feast day of Saint Francis when the funding was announced.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
kpug1170.com

Millions coming to Whatcom County to fight opioid crisis

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state will soon be receiving a hefty chunk of change to combat the opioid crisis and Whatcom County will get some of the money. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that three opioid makers will pay the state $518 million to settle a lawsuit he filed in 2021.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kjan.com

Gov. Reynolds appoints Jessica Noll as District Associate Judge

Des Moines, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds today (Tuesday), announced her appointment of Jessica Noll as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 3B. Noll, of Akron, Iowa, currently serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices law with Deck Law, P.L.C. in Sioux City. Noll received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

(update) Atlantic woman injured in Wed. morning SUV crash

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday), released more information about an accident that occurred at around 6:35-a.m. Wednesday, southwest of Atlantic. According to Chief Deputy Sheriff John Westering, a 2016 Jeep SUV, for reasons unknown, went out of control and left the road near 58882 White Pole...
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Central Iowa group starting pilot basic income plan

(Radio Iowa) – Eleven organizations in central Iowa have put together a pilot project for what’s called a basic income plan. The Director of Principal Foundation, Jo Christine Miles, says they will provide 500 dollars each month to participants. “Folks who we know are tending to struggle to make ends meet. And let’s see how their health, their children’s educational outcomes, their work in housing choices are impacted by having this basic income to help them make those ends meet,” Mile says. She says the idea came from Doctor Nalo Johnson, who is the President & CEO of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, after she saw results from other pilots across the country.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Hospitals in Des Moines, Omaha affected by ‘IT security breach’

(Radio Iowa) – A security breach at one of the nation’s largest health systems has affected hospitals in Des Moines and Omaha. Officials at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health say an I-T security incident happened on Monday. Some MercyOne facilities in central Iowa have been affected. A MercyOne spokesman says some I-T systems have been taken offline and that may include electronic health record systems.
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Woman who accused Franken of unwanted kiss says she’s become a pawn of both parties

(Radio Iowa) – The Des Moines woman who has accused U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken of kissing her without her permission has commented publicly for the first time. In April, Kimberley Strope-Boggus told a police officer she met with Franken in March, shortly after she’d been fired from the campaign, and the two discussed a new campaign role for her before the kiss. Strope-Boggus is quoted in a Politico story about Franken, saying “it happened” — a direct response to Franken’s statement that the kiss “never happened.”
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Iowa Guard helps with unique Woodbine project

(Radio Iowa) – Members of the 185th Iowa National Guard in Sioux City have been in Woodbine, building a giant tension fabric structure (tfs) that is a precursor to an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission soon to take place at the Woodbine High School. Woodbine Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner, is also a colonel with the 185th, and says the fabric structure will initially house teams of U-S. military members traveling to the area to help construct a new Ignite Pathways building already under construction in Woodbine.
WOODBINE, IA

