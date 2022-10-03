(Council Bluffs, Iowa) — Officials with the U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Tuesday, said two of the five Cass County (Iowa) residents who were arrested for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, have plead guilty to the charges. According to documents 29-year-old Kelsi Marie Thurman, of Lewis and 19-year-old Mason Blaine Loudermilk, of Atlantic, have pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases in Cass and Shelby Counties. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a maximum fine of $20 million, and a 10-year to life long term of supervised release.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO